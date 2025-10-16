Career247 to empower 1 million learners with AI and digital skills

Career247 is scaling its impact to prepare Bharat’s youth for the AI-powered future of work. With a strong focus on Data Science, Data Analytics, Generative AI (GenAI), Cybersecurity, and Full Stack Development, Career247 is committed to empowering over 1 million learners with digital and industry-relevant skills in the coming years.

AI today is reshaping industries, driving efficiency, enabling automation, and powering data-driven decision-making. To ensure learners stay ahead of these shifts, Career247 has built AI-powered learning experiences across its tech programs. Each course combines practical projects, real-world case studies, and AI-integrated tools, enabling students to apply concepts to real business challenges and become industry-ready.

Since its launch in January 2025, Career247 has successfully conducted over 10 batches of Data Science and Data Analytics courses, with over 3,000 active learners enrolled till now. Building on this momentum, the organisation has expanded its portfolio to include Full Stack Development, Cybersecurity, and dual-track Generative AI courses, GenAI for Developers and GenAI for All, designed to serve both tech and non-tech learners. Together, these offerings form a holistic skilling ecosystem that addresses the needs of a digital-first economy.

On Career247’s mission to build job-ready talent, Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, CEO – Skilling & Higher Education at Adda Education, said, “AI is no longer optional; it is at the centre of how businesses grow and how jobs evolve. At Career247, our mission is to help students not just learn about AI but use it as a practical skill to innovate, solve problems, and build careers. With a target of impacting 1 million learners, we are creating the talent pipelines that India needs for the next decade.

This vision aligns with Adda Education’s broader mission to bridge the gap between education and employment for Bharat’s youth. Known for democratising access to quality learning through platforms like Adda247 and StudyIQ, Adda Education is now building job-ready talent pipelines through Career247’s tech, BFSI, and online degree verticals.

Adding to this, Suresh Rao, Chief Business Officer, Career247, said, “Our aim is simple: every learner, whether from a metro city or a small town, should have access to world-class, future-ready training. With AI, Cybersecurity, Data, and Full Stack skills at the core, we are building a generation of professionals & new generation of entrepreneurs equipped to thrive in the future of work and contribute to Bharat’s growth story.”

With AI becoming an essential skill for every profession, Career247’s initiatives mark a shift towards practical, industry-driven, and employment-linked learning. As the organisation deepens its partnerships and scales its outreach, it remains focused on one core mission: to make Bharat’s youth employable and future-ready through AI-powered education.