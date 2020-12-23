CARS24 launches voice-recognition feature

Read Article

CARS24, India’s leading online transaction platform for pre-owned automobiles, has announced a unique experience using Google Assistant, enabling their customers to sell cars online using the convenience of voice. Using this functionality, customers can arrive at a valuation for their cars using CARS24’s algorithm-based tool – enabling them to sell their cars easily and quickly.

Every pre-owned car has seen its own unique journey and commands a unique price. The drawback of lack of data along with the fragmented nature of the industry makes it the most prominent pain point for a car seller. In this way, the CARS24 price evaluation tool is different and sets a mark in India’s pre-owned auto market. The tool is developed using a robust algorithm that calculates the accurate valuation of a car based on various attributes including model, age, mileage, inspection report among others. Designed to be user-friendly for the car sellers, it helps them determine the price of their vehicle more accurately based on the above factors and demand-supply conditions in the market. Pricing engine takes inputs from everyday prices of thousands of cars, which get auctioned at CARS24.

Commenting on the launch, Gajendra Jangid, Co-founder and CMO, CARS24 said, “We are glad to roll out this feature to help our customers get an up-to-date valuation of their cars via our advanced algorithm-based tool and simplify the buying and selling process. As a tech enabled platform, we are continuously investing in our technology to advance our tools and making the journey of our customers hassle-free.”

The feature will be available on all the devices that support Google Assistant. It will also work on smart devices like Google Nest Mini, Nest Hub and others that support Google Assistant. All a user needs to do is ask, “Ok Google, Talk to CARS24”

The new entrant in the Unicorn club has seen a massive growth in the post-lockdown era and projects the same trajectory in the coming year. It’s foundation is always formed by the investment in technology and data sciences.

