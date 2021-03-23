CeNSE, IISc Bengaluru advances nanoscience research with Applied Materials India

Read Article

Applied Materials India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of U.S. materials engineering leader Applied Materials, Inc., announced it has joined the Industry Affiliate Program (IAP) of the Centre for Nanoscience and Engineering (CeNSE), IISc Bengaluru. As part of the IAP, Applied Materials India is working closely with CeNSE to explore new applications and solutions in the field of advanced materials.

Applied Materials India, with its domain expertise in materials engineering, has forged an alliance with this distinguished institute for scientific research, that offers a world-class infrastructure to take solutions from ‘Lab to Fab’ and provide a much-needed impetus to semiconductor technology and manufacturing in the country. The main goal of CeNSE is to carry out cutting-edge research and technological innovations and translate them with appropriate partners into successful commercial products and services.

Talking about this valuable collaboration, Srinivas Satya, Country President, Applied Materials India, said “We are delighted to join IISc Bengaluru’s Centre for IAP program. We intend to bring our expertise in nanoengineering to scale the level of commercial viability for key R&D initiatives. Our domain expertise in micro and nanoelectronics will create a platform that can accelerate advanced research and charter growth in whitespace areas. We are looking forward to the positive impact this collaboration can bring, especially in the areas of joint research projects, student internships and student-faculty interactions.”

“We welcome Applied Materials India on board as an Industry affiliate. It is a win-win relationship given the emphasis of both parties on electronics manufacturing and futuristic technologies”, added Prof. Srinivasan Raghavan, Chairperson, CeNSE. Talking about the impact of this relationship on both entities, Dr. Suraj Rengarajan, Applied Materials India CTO, said “Applied Materials works with leading global institutions to spur innovation in our core areas of semiconductors and displays, as well as in new and adjacent markets. The wide portfolio of technologies and infrastructure that CeNSE brings makes it an ideal collaborator for us.”

As one of the foremost companies in materials engineering, Applied Materials India continues to deepen its engagement with India’s premier engineering and technology institutes via industry-academia collaboration. Last year, it celebrated 15-years of collaboration with IIT Bombay in the field of nanoelectronics and energy. Applied Materials India is also a leading proponent of the Indian Nanoelectronics User Program (INUP), a program jointly run by IIT Bombay and IISc Bengaluru. This government-backed program has made nanoelectronics research facilities accessible to the socially and economically disadvantaged communities of India. In 2018, Applied Materials India joined with IIT Madras to boost research in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science with applications in semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

