Atal Innovation Mission partners with Aster DM Healthcare to transform Health Care Innovations in India

Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog has partnered with Aster DM Health care to support proactively the mission’s innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives across the country with an aim to change and improve health care innovations and outcomes.

A Statement of Intent (SoI) of a strategic partnership between AIM and Aster was signed and exchanged between the two for the same. The purpose of SoI aims to support the various initiative of AIM programs and AIM beneficiaries in India to promote innovation and entrepreneurship amongst the aspiring entrepreneurs in the area of digital health care.

A unit of Aster DM Healthcare Group, Aster Digital Health Incubator (ADHI) will play a major role in supporting various Atal Incubation Centers (AICs), Established Incubation Centres (EICs), Atal Community Innovation Centres (ACICs) and Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) amongst other initiatives of AIM within the country.

The goal is to deeply engage with AICs, EIC, and ATLs across the country to achieve milestones in the area of health care innovative solutions with a focus on digital primary care and establishing a rich eco-system of digital health entrepreneurship.

In accordance with SoI with AIM, Aster will also be providing access to Aster Clinical Simulation Lab, Aster Federated Learning Data bank for AI healthcare research, ADHI, Aster Digital Health Center of Excellence, and other relevant facilities to the startups under various AIM initiatives.

Mission Director AIM, NITI Aayog R Ramanan while exchanging the virtual SoI with Aster said that “the partnership will transform India’s health care ecosystem across the country.

“Collaborative value-adding partnerships with the private sector and international organizations is key to AIM’s initiatives to boost Innovation and Entrepreneurship nationwide. The partnership of AIM with Aster will greatly value add in the efforts to innovate in India’s medical devices and health care ecosystem leveraging advances in digital health research and innovation that Aster would enable,” he said.

Group Chief of Innovation & Research, Dr. Satish Prasad Rath said, “Digital health powered by deep learning/ AI has transformative ability to make healthcare accessible and affordable in India. Digital health startups often face the challenge of generating evidence of their utility as well focusing on the need felt by doctors and patients. With Aster’s clinical simulation lab, a unique initiative from Aster’s Innovation and Research Centre, startups can validate their models with real-world data available at Aster Data Bank. Taking advantage of the hospital immersion program startups can gain insights from nurses, doctors, health workers and CXOs which is going to be critical for their market adoption.

