Check Point Software appoints Ruma Balasubramanian as New Asia Pacific & Japan President, bringing proven tech leadership and business transformation experience

Check Point Software appoints Ruma Balasubramanian as New Asia Pacific & Japan President, bringing proven tech leadership and business transformation experience

News
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announces the appointment of Ruma Balasubramanian as President for the Asia Pacific & Japan (APAC) region. Ruma succeeds Sharat Sinha who left earlier this year to take on another role in the industry. She will lead Check Point’s overall business across APAC, collaborating closely with sales, marketing, product engineering, and customer success teams. With her extensive experience in cloud and digital transformation, Ruma is set to drive Check Point’s growth through strategic partnerships and innovative, AI-powered security solutions.

Ruma’s recent leadership roles at Google Cloud, where she managed high-growth segments across APAC, and her previous tenure as Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer for Cisco’s Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China business, have equipped her with deep expertise in scaling technology solutions and driving market expansion. Her global background includes key roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services, AT Kearney, and IBM, making her well-positioned to advance Check Point’s mission of delivering cutting-edge cyber security solutions tailored to APAC’s diverse needs. Ruma is passionate about building inclusive teams and empowering women in technology fields. She serves as an Independent Director for RightShip, an ESG-focused digital maritime platform, where she chairs the Digital Transformation and Cyber Security Committee.

“I’m thrilled to join Check Point at this critical time,” said Ruma Balasubramanian. “As cyber threats become more sophisticated, it’s crucial for organizations to partner with a cyber security leader that enables them to securely scale through AI, data, and cloud. Check Point’s prevention-first approach and 3Cs framework—comprehensive, collaborative, and consolidated security—demonstrate our commitment to innovation and trust.”

Sherif Seddik, President of International Sales noted, “We are excited to welcome Ruma to our management team. Her experience in customer transformation and partner development makes her the ideal leader for our growing business in APAC as cyber security demand continues to expand. We are appreciative of Sharat’s contributions to our APAC business and wish him the best. We look forward to Ruma taking us to our next level of growth.”

