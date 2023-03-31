Express Computer

Cigniti Technologies Appoints Dr. Srinivas Kandula as Executive Director on the Board

Cigniti Technologies Appoints Dr. Srinivas Kandula as Executive Director on the Board

Cigniti Technologies, the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, appoints ex-Chairman and CEO of Capgemini India, Dr. Srinivas Kandula as its Executive Director on the Board. Dr. Kandula brings with him a wealth of experience from his previous role where he was responsible for leading the company’s operations across India and as Head of HR at IGATE. This appointment supports the company’s ambitions to equip itself to achieve tremendous scale and multi-fold growth that it aims to achieve in the near foreseeable future.

In his new role, Dr. Kandula will work closely with Cigniti’s Chairman & MD, Mr. C V Subramanyam, to provide strategic direction and inputs across all functions to help Cigniti in its vision, “Together, we build a better future through technology-led transformation”.

“Srinivas’s rich and diverse experience will help Cigniti Technologies accelerate its journey towards becoming a billion-dollar quality-first software and digital engineering services company. He will provide leadership, direction, and oversight to ensure that the organization is operating efficiently and effectively and will advise the Management at Cigniti to drive business growth and transformation. I look forward to collaborating closely with him for his strategic direction and inputs across all functions,” said Mr. C V Subramanyam, Chairman & MD, Cigniti Technologies.

“Digital has become the core of any business and I am very happy to join Cigniti Technologies at the time when the company is at a pivotal point of its transformational journey into the Digital orbit. I am hoping that my experience would help further accelerate the growth of the company, and its ongoing transformation, and further strengthen the company that is already in a formidable trajectory,” said Dr. Srinivas Kandula, Executive Director on the Board, Cigniti Technologies.

