ACT Fibernet partners with DRiefcase to digitise healthcare in India

ACT Fibernet, one of India’s largest fiber-focused wired broadband ISP (Internet Service Providers) has now partnered with DRiefcase, India’s first ABDM integrated health locker and PHR (Personal Health Records) app. In its endeavor to digitise healthcare on the patient side in India, this partnership will enable a seamless and timely flow of information between patients, doctors, and other healthcare stakeholders nationwide.

With this initiative, ACT Fibernet aims to support the ABDM (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission) to meet the emerging need for a digital backbone for India’s healthcare sector. The ABDM is a digital framework that will connect patients, doctors, and other healthcare stakeholders nationwide to facilitate the safe and secure movement of health information. In addition, ACT users can also benefit from a 30% discount on DRiefcases Premium Scanning services. This service will allow users to have their health records scanned by DRiefcase personnel from the comfort of their own homes.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Ravi Karthik, Head of Marketing and Customer Experience at Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd “At ACT Fibernet, we have always worked towards supporting initiatives that promote physical health and mental health and well-being. Whether during the pandemic or through partnerships like this one, our aim at ACT Fibernet is to provide services that align with our motto of ‘Feel the Advantage’. Through this partnership with Driefcase, we aim to assist in bridging the information gap between patients and carers, facilitating the rapid and safe transfer of patient information in line with the government’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Furthermore, DRiefcase will also offer a 30% discount on its premium services to all ACT customers.

We are delighted to partner with DRiefcase to offer enhanced access to our customers”

Commenting on the partnership, Sohit Kapoor, Founder & Director, DRiefcase, said, “At DRiefcase, we are committed to simplifying the burden of managing health information for each user. From a patient’s perspective, that is exactly what the ABDM is all about – creating an interconnected ecosystem in healthcare where data can move seamlessly for the benefit of all. Reducing the gap of information between patients and doctors by making access to medical history (via health records) quick and easy can lead to better patient care and health outcomes. We are very excited to partner with ACT as this partnership will help us move a step forward in the direction of taking the ABDM to every Indian.”