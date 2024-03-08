CIOs must prioritise cybersecurity by implementing robust security protocols and regularly conducting vulnerability assessments: Austin Gomes, Director IT, GIA

During an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Austin Gomes, Director IT, GIA (Gemological Institute of America), discusses how the ongoing digitisation and migration to the cloud impact organisations’ cybersecurity measures. He delves into the challenges and opportunities posed by this digital transformation, including the complexities of increased attack surfaces and vulnerabilities.

Moreover, Gomes explains how companies are adapting their digital strategies in response to the “new normal” triggered by the pandemic. This includes a focus on enhancing e-commerce platforms, leveraging social media, and prioritising exceptional customer service.

Additionally, he examines the potential of GenAI in revolutionising customer experience and the multifaceted challenges faced by today’s CIOs, from staying abreast of technological advancements to addressing the skills gap.

Here are the edited excerpts:

As most organisations are digitising their processes and moving to the cloud, how has their overall cyber posture been impacted in terms of vulnerabilities to cyber-attacks?

The digital wave sweeping across organisations is a double-edged sword for their cyber posture. On the positive side, cloud migration and process digitisation often streamline operations, improve accessibility, and enhance data analysis, potentially leading to better decision-making and a competitive edge. This can translate to improved security measures like real-time threat detection and centralised security management.

However, this interconnectedness creates a vast attack surface for malicious actors. New vulnerabilities emerge with every new technology adopted, and the distributed nature of cloud environments can make it harder to track and secure data. The shift to remote work introduces human factors like phishing susceptibility and insecure home networks, further expanding the potential entry points for attacks.

To mitigate these risks, organisations must tread cautiously. Implementing robust access controls, multi-factor authentication, and data encryption are crucial. Regular security awareness training for employees and continuous vulnerability assessments are essential. Adopting a zero-trust security model that verifies every user and device before granting access can significantly reduce the attack surface.

Not to forget, digital transformation brings immense opportunities, but neglecting cybersecurity can turn them into vulnerabilities. By implementing a layered security approach, continuous vigilance, and employee awareness, organisations can navigate the digital landscape with confidence.

How do you think the new normal changed the digital strategies of companies across the globe?

The “new normal” has driven a seismic shift in customer behaviour, propelling online channels to the forefront of every interaction. Gone are the days of solely brick-and-mortar experiences; today, customers expect a seamless, omnichannel journey that seamlessly blends physical and digital touchpoints. From browsing products online to making purchases through mobile apps, customers are digitally savvy and demand convenience.

Companies are scrambling to adapt, recognising this shift as both a challenge and an opportunity. On the one hand, the online landscape requires robust e-commerce platforms with intuitive interfaces and personalised recommendations. Investing in social media presence is crucial, fostering community engagement and brand advocacy. Delivering exceptional customer service through multiple channels, such as live chat and chatbots, builds trust and loyalty.

The benefits are clear: wider reach, increased accessibility, and the ability to gather valuable customer data for tailored marketing strategies. However, companies must tread carefully, ensuring data security and privacy are paramount, and building trust through transparency becomes a top priority.

The pandemic’s impact also extends to the workforce, with remote work becoming the new normal. While this shift offers benefits like increased flexibility, wider talent pools, and improved work-life balance, challenges emerge. Data security vulnerabilities increase with expanded attack surfaces, and employee well-being becomes a concern due to potential social isolation and digital fatigue. To navigate these challenges, companies must prioritise robust cybersecurity measures like multi-factor authentication and data encryption. Fostering human connection via virtual team building and addressing mental health concerns are crucial, as is measuring the performance of remote work strategies through data-driven insights. By proactively addressing these aspects, companies can unlock the full potential of remote work, creating a resilient and engaged workforce that thrives in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

How do you think GenAI can be leveraged to deliver a higher customer experience?

Imagine a customer support agent who not only answers your questions instantly but also understands your frustrations and suggests solutions tailored to your past interactions. Or, picture a website that anticipates your needs, presenting relevant products and offers before you even know you want them. This is the power of generative AI (GenAI) in action, transforming the customer experience landscape by weaving personalisation, efficiency, and proactivity into every interaction.

GenAI can craft highly engaging and individualised content, be it dynamically generated marketing emails that resonate with each recipient’s preferences or chatbots that converse in a natural, human-like way. It can analyse vast amounts of customer data to predict problems before they arise, enabling proactive interventions that nip issues in the bud. GenAI can personalise product recommendations, automate repetitive tasks, and even generate creative marketing materials, all designed to delight and engage customers at every touchpoint. This newfound ability to understand and cater to individual needs in real time is redefining the customer experience, setting the stage for a future where interactions are not just informative but truly delightful.

However, it’s crucial to acknowledge the potential pitfalls. Overreliance on automation can create impersonal interactions, while biases within training data can lead to discriminatory outcomes. Additionally, the “black box” nature of GenAI decisions can raise ethical concerns regarding transparency and explainability.

To navigate these challenges effectively, a human-centric approach is key. GenAI should complement, not replace, human interaction. Ensure real agents are available for complex situations and moments requiring empathy. Furthermore, prioritise data quality and fairness by regularly auditing training data for biases and ensuring it reflects your diverse customer base. Implement explainable AI systems that offer insights into GenAI decisions, fostering trust and understanding for both customers and agents. Be transparent about your use of GenAI and establish ethical guidelines for its development and deployment. GenAI is a powerful tool, and ethical considerations alongside thoughtful implementation are crucial for unlocking its full potential to deliver exceptional and responsible customer experiences.

What are the challenges today’s CIOs face?

Today’s CIOs navigate a complex and ever-evolving landscape, juggling an array of challenges. One major hurdle is keeping pace with rapid technological advancements. Cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things offer immense potential, but staying ahead of the curve, integrating these innovations effectively, and mitigating their inherent security risks can be overwhelming. Attracting and retaining top IT talent in a highly competitive market proves increasingly difficult. The skills gap widens as technology accelerates, making it paramount to find and nurture skilled professionals who can translate emerging trends into tangible business value.

Overcoming these challenges requires a strategic and multifaceted approach. First, fostering a culture of continuous learning within the IT department is crucial. This means encouraging upskilling and reskilling initiatives, promoting knowledge sharing, and fostering collaboration with technology vendors and academic institutions. Second, prioritising cybersecurity is non-negotiable. Implementing robust security protocols, data encryption, and regular vulnerability assessments are essential to safeguard sensitive information and protect against cyberattacks.