Cisco and Vodafone Idea to boost 4G and 5G services, enhancing speed and reliability for customers

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced its partnership with Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and security, to transform its network infrastructure significantly enhancing agility, efficiency, and scalability, all while elevating the user experience for customers across India. As part of this collaboration, Vi will deploy a cutting-edge Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)-based transport network powered by Cisco.

By integrating Cisco’s MPLS solution, Vi will bolster reliability and robustness of its network infrastructure. This collaboration will also enable Vi to efficiently manage high volumes of data traffic, offering consumers and businesses an improved level of network performance and stability. With these advancements, consumers will enjoy faster, more reliable internet connections for high-quality video streaming, online gaming, video calls and everyday browsing. For businesses, from startups to large enterprises, the network will offer secure, seamless, connectivity that powers daily operations, enhances productivity and supports the demands of a digital-first world.

This improved network performance will ensure that both consumers and businesses can rely on Vi for consistent and high-quality digital experiences. By leveraging Cisco’s advanced networking solutions, Vi will be able to further streamline network operations, reduce costs, and accelerate service innovation through dynamic, software-driven management.

The integration of Cisco’s MPLS technology is not only a strategic enhancement of current network capabilities but also a forward-looking initiative that lays the groundwork for future advancements in connectivity and digital services. This partnership underscores Vi’s commitment to delivering exceptional service quality and value to its customers while driving digital transformation across the region.

“Our collaboration with Cisco demonstrates our commitment to staying at the forefront of network technology,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vi. “Cisco’s proven expertise in MPLS solutions will empower our network to automate critical network functions, optimise traffic management, and rapidly adapt to changing market demands. This robust transport network is designed to meet the challenges of modern network environments, ensuring high performance, reliability, and security. This project highlights the power of combining robust technology with forward-thinking vision.”

“Building a 4G/5G backhaul network is essential for seamless connectivity. With Cisco’s IP / MPLS solutions, Vi can deliver faster, more reliable and scalable digital experiences across India. Our collaboration with Vi is powering a future-ready network, one that meets the evolving needs of users,” said Gordon Thomson, Vice President, Service Provider – EMEA, Cisco.