Citi appoints Shrinath Bolloju as Head – South Asia Operations & Technology

Citi announced the appointment of Shrinath Bolloju as Head – South Asia Operations & Technology (O&T), effective November 19, 2018. Bolloju will oversee O&T across India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. He will be responsible for driving sustainable growth and promoting a client-centric culture by continuing to improve operational efficiency, reduce operational risk, and enhance client experience in O&T. Bolloju will report to Citi India CEO Pramit Jhaveri and Asia Pacific Head of O&T Vikram Subrahmanyam. He will also be part of the Asia Pacific O&T Operating Committee and a member of Citi South Asia senior management team.

Bolloju joins from RBL Bank, where he was the Chief Operations Officer and member of the Management Committee. He was responsible for the bank’s Technology, Operations, and Corporate Services. Prior to this, Bolloju was with Deutsche Bank between 1996 and 2017, where his last role was Managing Director and Head of Securities Services Transformation in the Transaction Banking business. Based in Singapore, he was responsible for the platform transformation strategy for Securities Services products.

With 30 years of experience across O&T domains, Bolloju has been driving efforts on transformation and digitization across RBL, Deutsche Bank, and System Access. He has worked in the U.K. and Singapore, as well as in India, where he began his career with Citi in 1988.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, India and a Master’s in Management (Marketing) from the S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, University of Mumbai, India.

