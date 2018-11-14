IndusInd Bank launches ‘IndusInd Bank Nexxt Credit Card

Advertisement

IndusInd Bank has launched the IndusInd Bank Nexxt Credit Card – an interactive Credit Card in India with buttons – which provides customers with the flexibility of three payment options at a Point of Sale (POS) terminal – Credit, Converting Transactions into EMIs with 4 tenure options (6, 12, 18 & 24 months) or using accumulated Reward Points, by simply pushing a button on the card.

This Card has been created in partnership with Dynamics Inc., which is headquartered in Pittsburgh USA, and designs and manufactures intelligent, battery powered payment cards.

It incorporates technology that indicates a customer’s desired payment choice using LED lights associated with the three options. A customer does not need to fill any paperwork, or call their bank, or log in to any banking channel to convert their POS transactions into EMIs, or to redeem their Rewards Points.

On the launch, Sumant Kathpalia – Head, Consumer Banking at IndusInd Bank said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of the IndusInd Bank Nexxt Credit Card. With this card, our aim is to give the customer multiple options on how to make a payment using his or her Credit Card. The Power of Choice moves completely to the customer. For us, customer experience is the key touchstone, and our objective is to always elevate and enhance customer experience with our innovative products and service propositions.”

Anil Ramachandran – EVP & Head, Marketing and Retail Unsecured Assets at IndusInd Bank said, “At IndusInd Bank, responsive innovation has been our mantra to design financial products that enhance customer empowerment and boost convenience for them. We are delighted to launch the IndusInd Bank Nexxt Credit Card, which redefines the payment experience for customers by giving them the freedom to choose their mode of payment at the Point of Sale. They now have convenience at the push of a button. It does not get simpler than this.”

Porush Singh, Division President, South Asia, MasterCard said, “We are happy to partner with IndusInd Bank to introduce the Nexxt Credit Card, India’s first Credit Card with built in dynamic features. Using this card, they can shop, take credit and also use rewards at a merchant terminal, making it the most innovative product till date. MasterCard has always put its customers first and our innovations are focused towards providing better shopping experiences and conveniences for our cardholders.”

The IndusInd Bank Nexxt Credit Card is loaded with features that will elevate the shopping experience for customers through entertainment offers, concierge services, lounge access, fuel surcharge waiver, reward earnings and reward redemptions. The Card also comes with the exclusive Nexxt Reward Points, which further add to the bouquet of customer benefits.

