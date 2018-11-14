Bandhan Bank adopts comprehensive security suite

Advertisement

Trend Micro is now providing a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions to Bandhan Bank across its endpoints, network, and datacenter. Consisting of 7,000 Trend Micro Apex One endpoint security solutions, two Trend Micro Deep Discovery Inspector solutions, and Trend Micro Deep Discovery Analyzer, the deployment helps secure Bandhan Bank against targeted attacks, unknown malware, ransomware, and zero-day threats across all IT touchpoints.

As a major bank with a pan-India presence, Bandhan Bank required a strong security strategy and outfit for its endpoints, networks, and servers. Prior to deploying Trend Micro solutions, it faced a myriad of challenges securing its complex IT environment. Firstly, its previous security solution was not able to handle the frequent malware attacks targeting its endpoints. Secondly, its help desk was overburdened with security requests. Last but not least, its security team lacked visibility across the organization’s IT assets, so there was no way to determine whether any of its systems were compromised by cyberattacks.

As a result of the deployment of Trend Micro’s solutions, Bandhan Bank gained a 90 to 95 percent increase in system uptime. Business operations now continues apace without interruption and the users are happy with the minimal impact on their devices and networks. In addition, through Trend Micro Control Manager, the bank’s IT team has now achieved centralized visibility, investigative capabilities, and a holistic view of the endpoints and networks across the organization. Shared threat intelligence and delivery of real-time security updates contribute to rapid detection and response to threats, ultimately reducing the call volume to the bank’s help desk.

“Bandhan Bank required a robust security solution that could proactively defend against the constant changes in the threat environment. Trend Micro’s solutions fit the bill and provide the highest level of security for our endpoints, networks, and servers without compromising operational performance,” said Dibakar Ghosh, Senior Vice President, Bandhan Bank.

Nilesh Jain, Vice President, Southeast Asia and India, Trend Micro said, “With the evolving threat landscape, banks across India and the region find themselves up against new and persistent attacks they’ve never dealt with before. By adopting multiple security solutions from us, Bandhan Bank is able to achieve what we call ‘connected threat defense’, an all-rounded security strategy providing unified visibility, management, control, enforcement, policy, and analysis for the disparate security sensors and control points throughout its IT infrastructure.”

Speaking on the deployment, Vijendra Katiyar, National Sales Manager, Trend Micro said, “Bandhan Bank chose Trend Micro by conducting a proof of concept (POC). The solution suite was implemented over three months by Bandhan Bank. We were also selected as the preferred solution provider thanks to our leadership position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms since 2002, and our status as the ‘most effective recommended breach detection system’ for two years running, according by NSS Labs.”

