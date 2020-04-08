Citrix continues business operations despite challenging times

Read Article

Business today is anything but usual. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced companies around the world to rethink their operations and in many cases, embrace totally new models for work. And Citrix Systems, Inc. is committed to providing them with the resources they need to do it. In a newly released webinar, the company offers tips and best practices designed to help IT organizations create effective digital workspaces that provide access to the tools and information employees need to work safely and securely in the face of unforeseen circumstances and keep their companies running.

“Supporting employee needs for seamless and persistent access to corporate resources is tough when business operations are normal, and when disruptions strike, things become even more complex,” says Meerah Rajavel, Chief Technology Officer, Citrix. “To overcome the challenge, IT organizations must create a holistic plan to mitigate the potential negative impact that unexpected events can cause.”

Know Thy Risks

The first thing required in doing so is a clear understanding of the risks, and compliance issues associated with business continuity. To help those on the front lines gain it, Citrix assembled a team of experts to share insights and best practices in an engaging panel discussion, including:

Kurt Roemer, Chief Security Strategist, Citrix

Victor Rodriguez, Senior Technology Strategist and Healthcare Subject Matter Expert, Citrix

Safi Obeidullah, Senior Technology Strategist, Field CTO for Asia Pacific and Japan, Citrix

Jeffery Sanderson, Senior Technology Strategist and Networking Expert, Citrix

Among the topics covered in the session:

The challenges presented by the “biggest work from home experiment” ever

How leading organizations are responding to it, including the University of Sydney , which deployed a distance learning solution for 14,000 students in less than 10 days.

The pros and cons of Virtual Private Networks as a means of delivering remote access

Why zero-trust frameworks are now critical

Invest today for a better tomorrow

While many organizations have steadily been moving toward remote work, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly accelerated the shift. “The good news is that the same approaches and technologies that they are implementing today to keep their employees connected and businesses running will provide new levels of agility that enable them capitalize on new opportunities in the future,” Rajavel says.

