Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  CleverTap Customers Saw a 561% ROI: Forrester TEI Reports

CleverTap Customers Saw a 561% ROI: Forrester TEI Reports

NewsArtificial Intelligence (AI)
By Express Computer
0 10

Customers of CleverTap have seen a significant 561% return on investment (ROI), according to a Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) Study commissioned by CleverTap. The study investigates the potential ROI enterprises may realise by deploying CleverTap’s platform. It highlights how CleverTap has helped brands deliver personalised and precisely timed interactions across various digital channels, improving user engagement and retention rates. By analysing real-time user behaviour, CleverTap enabled brands with more informed decision-making, leading to higher conversion rates and a better understanding of campaign performance.

– The study identified the following quantifiable benefits (over a three-year period) realised by a composite organisation, comprised of interviewees with experience deploying CleverTap’s platform:
The composite organisation experienced USD 8.1 million in benefits while incurring USD 1.2 million in costs. This resulted in a net present value (NPV) of USD 6.8 million and a significant ROI of 561%.

– Up to 30% improvement in customer retention. CleverTap’s ability to identify user trends and analyse retention rates helps brands anticipate churn and accordingly curate engagement campaigns. The reduced churn and improvement in user retention are worth USD 5.5 million to the composite organisation.

– Up to 50% improvement in click-through rates and 35% improvement in conversion rates. CleverTap’s triggered campaigns ensure that messages are sent at optimal times, further increasing the likelihood of click-throughs and conversions. The increased click-through rates and conversion rates are worth USD 2.3 million to the composite organisation.

– 8 FTE (full-time equivalent) hours saved daily when developing marketing campaigns. Using CleverTap, brands can create a unified cross-channel campaign and automatically adapt it to diverse regions or multilingual audiences with significant operational efficiency. The improvement in campaign efficiency is worth USD 113,000 to composite organisation over three years.

– After investing in CleverTap, the composite organisation is able to retire its homegrown point solutions, leading to a 20% cost saving which adds up to USD 238,000 over the course of the three-year analysis.

From a qualitative standpoint, the study also found that:

– Interviewees organisations that started using CleverTap’s AI-powered assistant, Scribe, which is a part of the Clever.AI engine, were able to automate the creation of marketing copies and optimise their communication and user engagement strategies. Interviewees pointed out that they wanted to increase their usage of Scribe in the coming years.

– A/B tests help evaluate different iterations of a brand’s marketing campaigns. This enables interviewees’ organisations to optimise their go-to-market strategies.

– With insights into customer sentiment, organisations are able to evaluate and improve particular areas of customer experience.

– By leveraging CleverTap’s solutions, the composite organisation also experienced a significant boost in employee satisfaction. With technology taking over a lot of the mundane work, marketing teams are able to focus their energies on more strategic and impactful tasks.

Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap said, “At CleverTap, we’re committed to empower businesses with innovative MarTech solutions, boost engagement rates on their platforms and maximise their customers’ lifetime value. Brands require trusted MarTech partners who can support their marketing efforts and it’s very reassuring to learn that our existing clients have successfully been able to achieve their business goals while providing an enhanced experience to their customers. As we continue to work towards offering cutting-edge technology to our customers, we ultimately aim to put the “tech” back in MarTech.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image