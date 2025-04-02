Clodura.AI partners with Bombora to launch buyer intent, bringing predictive sales intelligence to B2B Sales

Clodura.AI partnered with Bombora to launch Buyer Intent, a feature designed to revolutionise B2B sales prospecting across the globe. This integration brings real-time buyer insights directly into the Clodura.AI platform, enabling sales teams to engage with high-intent prospects at the right time with the right message.

The Buyer Intent feature helps sales teams identify genuine purchase intent rather than relying on traditional cold outreach methods. By focusing on high-intent leads, businesses can shorten deal cycles, improve conversion rates, and craft messaging that aligns with a prospect’s current research and needs. The feature leverages predictive analytics to help sales teams engage with the most relevant prospects at the optimal time.

Kapil Khangaonkar, Founder & CEO of Clodura.AI, emphasised the impact of this feature, stating, “With Buyer Intent, we’re changing the way B2B sales works. Teams no longer need to guess who might be a good fit, they’ll know who’s already in the market and researching their solution. This is a huge step forward in intelligent prospecting”

Abhay Nawathey, CTO & Co-founder of Clodura.AI, highlighted the integration’s depth, saying, “By integrating Bombora’s intent data directly into our Signals engine, we’ve created a new level of precision in prospecting. It’s like giving salespeople a radar for buyer interest, they can focus on the right accounts with the right message, right when it matters.”

In the world’s fast-moving B2B space, sales teams often waste time chasing cold leads. Clodura.AI’s new Buyer Intent feature, powered by Bombora’s intent data, changes the game by identifying companies already researching relevant solutions. This feature gives sales teams the edge to engage decision-makers at the right moment. By focusing on high-intent prospects, businesses can replace guesswork with real-time insights, making outreach more precise, conversations more relevant, and deal closures much faster.

The Buyer Intent feature is seamlessly integrated into Clodura.AI’s Signals category, working alongside existing filters such as revenue, job title, location, and industry. By analysing behavioral signals, it gives sales teams a strategic advantage, enabling them to identify and engage high-intent prospects before competitors do. This not only improves efficiency but also ensures outreach is more relevant and timely, significantly increasing conversion rates. With deeper insights into buyer behavior, sales teams can craft highly personalised pitches, build stronger engagement, and accelerate deal closures with precision.