Cloudera helps SAIC Volkswagen monitor vehicle data in real time to drive higher capacity of vehicle data collection and computing performance

Cloudera, the data company for trusted enterprise AI, announced that it has helped SAIC Volkswagen (SVW) build a vehicle data monitoring platform to address regulatory requirements on collecting and monitoring smart vehicle data for its Internet of Vehicles (IoV) business. SVW has realized significant performance improvements in core run batch operations since deploying the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) for vehicle data monitoring operations. This has also reduced costs while optimizing efficiency in data operations by saving up to 67% of storage space, which would improve vehicle monitoring efficiency and optimize management of vehicle data.

With the rapid growth of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in recent years, the volume and complexity of vehicle monitoring information has shown an exponential increase. At the same time, the state has put forward a further call for new energy vehicle monitoring and information sharing, which creates a need for better computing power, storage, transmission and application of the data monitoring related to vehicle enterprises.

Against this backdrop, the SVW Big Data Platform team started to build a new platform for vehicle data monitoring based on big data technology in 2017 to empower the key business development of new energy vehicles. In 2022, SVW upgraded its data platform to the CDP for further optimization of data storage and operation performance. First, HBase storage space was reduced by about 73TB, saving 67% of space usage, which greatly improved the operational efficiency of its vehicle data monitoring; second, the total cluster file count was reduced by about 80 million, optimizing the original file count by about 75%. In addition, significant performance improvements were realized in the cardio reporting and batch operations, with batch job performance increasing by 2.5 times on average and up to 6.6 times. These performance upgrades ensure that SVW’s vehicle monitoring data chain can be completely stored and analyzed in detail, and fully meet the requirements of national vehicle data management laws and regulations. In addition, based on this data platform, SVW has also built the SAIC Motor application, which brings smarter automobile services to customers, including remote checking of real-time vehicle status, intelligent navigation services, etc. The platform has reached 6 million users in less than two years since its launch.

Xie Cong, Head of Big Data Platform, SVW Database, said: “SVW has been implementing Cloudera’s CDH in 2017 and built a data lake in 2018. In 2022, SVW successfully upgraded its data platform to CDP in just six months, becoming one of the first companies in the domestic automotive industry to do so. The vehicle data monitoring platform we built can easily realize massive data storage and perfect vehicle data monitoring and analysis; and this data will further help us better serve vehicle owners and promote the continuous development of our IoV business. As a mature Big Data platform, CDP has effectively helped us address the challenge of storing, managing and computing the ever-growing real-time data. We will work with Cloudera to further address storage-computing separation and the inconsistent growth rate of computing and storage for the best performance-resource balance based on the changes in workloads.”

Wang Gang, Vice President of Cloudera Greater China, said, “At a time when the IoV market is evolving rapidly, considerable concern arises about data monitoring and management of intelligent vehicles from the state to the industry. How to store, manage and gain insights from Big Data is important for the development of car companies. It has been proven that the data platform built by Cloudera for SVW has helped SVW optimize all aspects of data storage and batch job performance as a solid basis for accelerated construction of the IoV ecosystem. We will continue to support SVW and enable data-driven development of new energy vehicles and IoV.”

Looking ahead, SVW will continue to expand the adoption of more CDP features and utilize the advantages of a data lakehouse infrastructure to upgrade its data monitoring platform, laying a solid data-driven foundation for the continued innovation of intelligent connected vehicle services.