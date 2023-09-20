EvolveX invests undisclosed amount in pre-seed round of Deltafour, India’s 1st Unified Process Digitalization Platform

EvolveX, an early-stage program founded by We Founder Circle, that has been providing high-impact acceleration to early-revenue startups from various sectors, has announced its latest investment in Deltafour, India’s 1st Unified Process Digitalization Platform. This game-changing startup caught the attention of investors while participating in EvolveX’s Cohort 3, launched in April 2023.

In its pre-seed funding round, Deltafour successfully raised an undisclosed amount with EvolveX taking the lead. Notable investing platform like We Founder Circle, as well as preeminent investors including Neeraj Tyagi,

Bhawna Bhatnagar, Vikas Aggarwal, Abhinav Ayan, and Anirban Chakraborty also participated and contributed to the investment. The raised funds will be strategically utilized to invest in team expansion, technology

development, and go-to-market initiatives. With this financial backing, Deltafour is well-positioned to scale its operations and extend its revolutionary industrial solutions to a broader audience, leaving a lasting

impact in the industry.

Commenting on the investment, Bhawna Bhatnagar, Co-Founder of EvolveX, stated, Deltafour’s Unified Process Digitalization Platform addresses a serious concern in the industrial landscape. The prevalence of widespread

accidents and inefficiencies in manufacturing plants due to manual processes calls for effective solutions like theirs. By automating and streamlining critical processes, Deltafour has the potential to significantly enhance safety measures and operational efficiency, thus making a meaningful contribution to improving industrial practices. We are committed to providing Deltafour with all the necessary backing to help

them scale their operations effectively.

Deltafour envisions to redefine industrial maintenance, operation, and safety, propelling industrial excellence across process and manufacturing industries with its advanced proprietary solutions. The startup offers India’s First Bluetooth padlock-enabled digital lockout-tagout solution, which has proven to significantly impact downtime and productivity while eliminating LOTO violations.

The founder and CEO of Deltafour, Mr. Mahabisweswar Das, is a graduate of NIT Warangal with a background in industrial maintenance at Vedanta Ltd. Witnessing widespread accidents and inefficiencies in manufacturing plants

due to manual processes, sparked his passion for improved safety measures.

Motivated by this, he started working on Deltafour in October 2021, dedicating himself full-time to the mission in July 2022 to revolutionize industrial processes and accelerate industrial excellence using advanced

proprietary solutions.

*Mahabisweswar Das, Founder and CEO of Deltafour*, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are incredibly grateful for the trust and belief shown by our investors in Deltafour. The funds raised represent a significant milestone

for our startup. With this support, we are poised to scale our operations and bring our revolutionary industrial solutions to a wider audience, making a lasting impact in the industry”.

EvolveX is a leading force in fostering innovation and offering unwavering support to promising startups on their path to success. By investing in Deltafour, the accelerator reaffirms its strong commitment to nurturing revolutionary ideas that have the potential to transform industries and tackle pressing challenges with determination.