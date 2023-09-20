Express Computer

Tech Mahindra inaugurates Innovation Centre in Espoo, Finland to drive digitization with customers

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services & solutions, today inaugurated a local innovation centre in Espoo,  Finland. This expansion comes after a sustained period of growth in the region and signifies Tech Mahindra’s commitment to further its journey in Finland, and the Nordic region. The new centre will accommodate a diverse workforce – increasing the in-country headcount ranging from experienced business leaders to fresh talent, in collaboration with the local ecosystem.

Located in Espoo, the second largest city in Finland, and a part of the greater Helsinki metropolitan area, the new centre situates Tech Mahindra at the heart of one of the major business hotspots and innovation hubs in the Nordics. From this strategic location, Tech Mahindra will continue to provide digital business transformation services and solutions to customers.

Mohit Joshi, Managing Director and CEO Designate of Tech Mahindra, said, “Given its focus on innovation, sustainability, and a unique approach to entrepreneurship; today Finland ranks amongst the topmost countries in the world that leverage emerging technologies to shape the future business landscape. This is also reflected in Tech Mahindra’s commitment to the ongoing expansion in the Nordics region, and the establishment of our new centre in Espoo. It is our endeavor to widen the talent pool, fuel innovation, improve agility to deliver robust solutions, and be closer to our customers’ businesses to drive sustainable growth.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by dignitaries such as Raveesh Kumar, Ambassador of India to Finland; Jusa Susia, Senior Director & Head of Region East Asia & India at Business Finland; and Janne Kari, Head of Industry, ICT and Digitalisation at Invest in Finland. Tech Mahindra representatives include CP Gurnani, Managing Director and CEO; Mohit Joshi, Managing Director and CEO Designate; Mukul Dhyani, Senior Vice President & Business Head Continental Europe; Rajesh Barwal, VP & Country Manager for Sweden and Finland; C-H Hallstrom, Vice President, Strategic Programs, Nordics.

Further to the commitment in 2022 to set up a Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra’s research and development arm in Finland, the newly opened centre will also facilitate innovation in collaboration with new and existing customers in the region. The team will work on new and emerging technologies such as Quantum computing, Generative AI and Metaverse. The Makers Lab will also plug into the local startup ecosystem and universities to provide new opportunities in R&D across customer industries.

In the ten years since Tech Mahindra entered the Finnish market, the organisation has firmly established itself as a leading business transformation expert in the region.  By leveraging deep industry expertise and long-term experience in tailoring and deploying best-in-class solutions, Tech Mahindra continues to help businesses across industries to navigate the complex challenges present in the modern business landscape.

