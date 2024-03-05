Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Cloudflare firewall for AI will help secure AI applications, at scale and for free

Cloudflare firewall for AI will help secure AI applications, at scale and for free

NewsArtificial Intelligence AI
By Express Computer
0 11

Cloudflare, Inc., announced the development of Firewall for AI, a new layer of protection that will identify abuse and attacks before they reach and tamper with Large Language Models (LLMs), a type of AI application that interprets human language and other types of complex data. Backed by the power of Cloudflare’s global
network, one of the largest in the world, Firewall for AI will position Cloudflare as one of the only security providers prepared to combat the next wave of attacks in the AI revolution – those targeting the functionality, critical data, and trade secrets held within LLMs.

A recent study revealed that only one in four C-suite level executives have the confidence that their organisations are well-prepared to address AI risks. When it comes to protecting LLMs, it can be extremely challenging to bake inadequate security systems from the start, as it is near impossible to limit user interactions and these models are not predetermined by design – e.g., they may produce a variety of outputs even when given the same input. As a result, LLMs are becoming a defenseless path for threat actors – leaving organisations vulnerable to model tampering, attacks, and abuse.

When new types of applications emerge, new types of threats follow quickly. That’s no different for AI-
powered applications,&quot; said Matthew Prince, Co-Founder & CEO at Cloudflare. “With Cloudflare’s Firewall for AI, we are helping build security into the AI landscape from the start. We will provide one of the first-ever shields for AI models that will allow businesses to take advantage of the opportunity that the
technology unlocks while ensuring they are protected.”

With Cloudflare’s Firewall for AI, security teams will be able to protect their LLM applications from the
potential vulnerabilities that can be weaponized against AI models. Cloudflare will help enable customers
to:
Rapidly detect new threats: Firewall for AI may be deployed in front of any LLM running on Cloudflare’s Workers AI. By scanning and evaluating prompts submitted by a user, it will better identify attempts to exploit a model and extract data.
Automatically block threats – with no human intervention needed: Built on top of Cloudflare’s global network, Firewall for AI will be deployed close to the end user, providing unprecedented ability to protect models from abuse almost immediately.
● Implement security by default, for free: Any customer running an LLM on Cloudflare’s Workers AI can be safeguarded by Firewall for AI for free, helping to prevent growing concerns like prompt injection and data leakage.

According to Gartner, You cannot secure a GenAI application in isolation. Always start with a solid foundation of cloud security, data security, and application security, before planning and deploying GenAI-specific security controls. Cloudflare Firewall for AI will add additional layers to its existing comprehensive security platform, ultimately plugging the threats posed by emerging technology.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image