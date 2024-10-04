CloudSEK launches free, revolutionary deep fake detection technology to combat the growing threat of digital deception & misinformation

CloudSEK is excited to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Deep Fake Detection Technology, which is now available for free. This initiative is part of CloudSEK’s commitment to providing valuable resources to society and combating cybercrime.

Advanced deep fake detection technology

CloudSEK has developed an advanced Deep Fake Detector designed to identify and mitigate the risks posed by deep fake content.

The technology calculates an overall Fakeness Score by integrating several sophisticated analysers:

Video fakeness analyser : Detects manipulated faces in video frames.

Audio fakeness analyser : Identifies synthetic sounds and altered speech patterns.

Facial coherence analyser : Checks for unnatural transitions in facial expressions and movements.

Texture uniformity analyser : Inspects inconsistencies in skin and background textures.

Audio transcriber and summary generator : Transcribes audio and summarises key points.

Commitment to cybersecurity awareness

This launch coincides with National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) in October, a global initiative aimed at increasing cybersecurity awareness among the public.

By offering this technology for free, CloudSEK aims to enhance the cyber resilience of our digital space and empower individuals and organisations to protect themselves against the growing threat of deep fakes.

“Our mission to predict and prevent cyber threats extends beyond corporations. That’s why we’ve decided to release the Deep Fakes Analyser to the community” said Bofin Babu, Co-Founder, CloudSEK.

The CloudSEK research team has already begun to observe the alarming misuse of deep fake technology across various sectors. Utilising their advanced Deep Fake Analyser, the team has uncovered numerous online phishing campaigns, financial scams, and misinformation efforts. These findings highlight the urgent need for robust detection and mitigation tools to combat the growing threat of deep fakes.

In the BFSI sector, deep fakes are being used for Video KYC Fraud, Ghost Fraud, and Stock Manipulation. The healthcare sector faces threats like disinformation, manipulated medical records, and doctor impersonation. Government entities are at risk from election interference, incitement of violence, and legal implications due to false evidence.

Deep fakes promote fake news and fraudulent advertisements in the news and media sector. They also challenge the IT and telecom sectors, damaging brand reputations and driving financial scams.

CloudSEK’s proprietary deep fake detection technology offers comprehensive tools to identify and mitigate these threats effectively. By leveraging this technology, organisations can protect themselves and their stakeholders from the pervasive dangers of deep fake content.