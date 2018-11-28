Coal India to deploy modern technologies; starting with ERP software implementation

IT company Tech Mahindra has said it has bagged Rs 270 crore project from Coal India to deploy modern technologies in the state-owned company. “We have bagged a Rs 270 crore project from Coal India. It will span over period of five years,” said Tech Mahindra Sales Head for India Puneet Gupta.

The implementation of the project would be done in phases. Phase 1 of the project includes ERP software implementation in Coal India and its two subsidiaries — Mahanadi Coalfields and Western Coalfields.

The deal also includes supply and implementation of Hospital Information Management System, across all eight subsidiaries of Coal India covering 21 hospitals, he said. “We will bring the depth of our digital experience into this engagement and deliver connected experience to Coal India,” said Tech Mahindra President, India Business and Corporate Affairs Sujit Baksi.

He said that the company has also won a five-year project to modernise six Indian ports in September and has started implementation of IT solutions including ERP system, network solution and data centres.