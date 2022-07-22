Cognizant ties up with Organon to speed delivery of pharmaceutical products and improve women’s healthcare

Express Computer

Cognizant announced it has signed a new multi-year agreement with Organon, a global women’s health company, to help improve the company’s delivery of healthcare products and crucial medicinal supply chain management.

Through the agreement, Cognizant will help scale Organon’s healthcare business by delivering full- stack industrial technology support for the company’s global pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium and Indonesia. This includes managing Organon’s manufacturing systems with SAP’s S4/HANA enterprise application suite. Additionally, by providing remote and onsite support teams to increase real-time visibility of the manufacturing process and ensure pharmaceutical development continuity, Cognizant seeks to help Organon enhance supply chain oversight, increase medicinal yields, reduce cycle times and get products to patients faster.

“Technology is an important pillar of differentiation for Organon in fulfilling our mission of becoming the world’s leading women’s health company,” said Rachel Stahler, Chief Information Officer at Organon. “By partnering with Cognizant, we have teamed up with one of world’s top technology and professional services companies to advance our digital ambitions and capabilities, along with speeding access to important therapies for women everywhere.”

“Our work with Organon to align its pharmaceutical development with Industry 4.0 principles is crucial to supporting women’s health in an efficient, expedient and compliant approach,” said Surya Gummadi, Cognizant’s SVP of Global Health Sciences and SVP, Americas. “Partnerships like ours will help create new opportunities for companies to transform their businesses and deliver quality healthcare at scale.”

Today, Cognizant works with each of the world’s top 30 pharmaceutical companies. Its 2019 acquisition of Zenith Technologies has enabled Cognizant to become one of the only global organizations capable of providing end-to-end support for pharmaceutical manufacturing systems. The combined Cognizant-Zenith Technologies expertise delivers a range of Industry 4.0 capabilities, including machine sensor and controller instrumentation, supervisory control, data acquisition and automation. Most of Organon’s manufacturing and supply program will be managed and supported by leveraging Cognizant-Zenith capabilities.

