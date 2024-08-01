Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Commvault Cloud with Microsoft 365 backup storage provides choice and enhanced cyber recovery

Commvault Cloud with Microsoft 365 backup storage provides choice and enhanced cyber recovery

News
By Express Computer
0 6

Commvault, announced Microsoft 365 Backup Storage as an integrated component of Commvault Cloud Backup and Recovery for Microsoft 365. The Commvault Cloud platform, built on Microsoft Azure, empowers joint customers to deploy the combined solution, Commvault Cloud with Premium Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, at any time for enhanced cyber resilience, while enabling single pane of glass control that simplifies administration and delivers a low total cost of ownership (TCO).

Together, Commvault Cloud with Premium Microsoft 365 Backup Storage empowers customers with choice, enabling enterprises to use Microsoft 365 Backup Storage for fast, comprehensive point-in-time recovery of their mission-critical Microsoft 365 workloads and data.

Commvault’s Microsoft 365 protection capabilities across Exchange Online, Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint include selectable and configurable extended retention, granular recovery, and self-restore options. The combined offering allows customers to select the right level of protection and recovery based on the specific Microsoft 365 workload, enhancing efficiencies and restorability while achieving the maximum possible cost savings.

Tirthankar Chatterjee, Chief Technology Officer, Hyperscalers, Commvault, said, “We are building on our 27+ years of co-development and co-engineering with this integrated solution that helps customers achieve the highest level of cyber resilience and threat readiness, along with the ability to greatly improve recovery time to specific Microsoft 365 workloads. We’re excited about the advantages and efficiencies the combined solution brings to our joint customers and partners.”

“With this integration, Commvault has taken a major step in helping our joint customers keep their business running with fast operational recovery from cyberattacks. We look forward to continuing to work together with them to make customers’ data more resilient,” said Zach Rosenfield, Partner Director of PM, Collaborative Apps and Platforms, Microsoft.

Commvault Cloud Backup and Recovery for Microsoft 365 will be available later this quarter.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image