Commvault expands India operations with state-of-the art innovation facility in Coimbatore

Commvault announced the launch of an advanced, facility in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. This facility, which complements Commvault’s existing operations in Bangalore and strengthens the company’s presence in India, will be a key center for research and development, focusing on groundbreaking offerings like Cloud Rewind and Cleanroom Recovery.

The Coimbatore facility will also serve as an innovation hub for engineering and technical talent, focusing on supporting regulatory compliance and AI advancements. The innovations will ultimately be utilised by customers across a wide array of verticals from banking, financial services, and healthcare, to public services and manufacturing.

The facility’s launch follows a string of innovations from Commvault, including its recent acquisition of Appranix, a leader in cloud-native rebuild resilience. The talented engineering team from Appranix, now integrated into Commvault’s R&D organisation, will leverage this new hub to drive advancements in cloud-native application recovery and resilience. With Appranix’s expertise, Commvault is already equipping enterprises to swiftly rebuild cloud applications following outages or attacks with solutions like Cloud Rewind™, now available on the Commvault Cloud platform. This unique offering, which integrates cloud-native distributed application recovery and rebuild capabilities from the Appranix acquisition, gives cloud-first organisations a secret weapon to transform their cyber resilience strategies.

Rajesh Nambiar, President Designate, nasscom, remarked, “Commvault’s expansion into Coimbatore is a testament to India’s evolving tech landscape and the country’s role as a global innovation hub. Coimbatore’s growing reputation as a technology center, coupled with the availability of top-tier talent, makes it an ideal location for such a cutting-edge facility. We are excited to see how Commvault will continue to innovate and contribute to the future of cyber resiliency, especially in India.”

Speaking about the new center, Sarv Saravanan, Chief Customer Officer at Commvault, stated, “The Coimbatore facility marks a major step in expanding Commvault’s global R&D footprint. Our goal is to harness the city’s outstanding talent to drive high-end cloud engineering capabilities, empowering our customers to be resilient against escalating and rampant cyberattacks, and rapidly rebuild, reconstruct, and recover when the inevitable happens.”

Ramesh Kalanje, Vice President, Center of Excellence at Commvault, stated, “Culture and collaboration have been the cornerstone of Commvault’s success, and with the launch of our new facility in Coimbatore, we will continue to enhance our commitment to empowering customers to operate in a state of continuous business.”