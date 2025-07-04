Confluent hosts Inaugural AI Day + HackAIthon 2025 in India

Confluent Inc. successfully held its first-ever AI Day + HackAIthon 2025 – India Edition at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru, in partnership with AWS and MongoDB. The event gathered over 300 developers, engineers, data scientists, and tech leaders from across India.

Following its US debut, the event marked Confluent’s expansion into India’s thriving AI ecosystem, aligning with the country’s ambition to become a $1 trillion digital economy under the Digital India initiative. This hybrid event focused on real-time AI, LLMs, generative AI, and the role of streaming data in next-gen enterprise applications.

Highlights included:

Keynote by Pradeep Reddy , Director of Engineering, Confluent, on the rise of agentic AI, real-time LLMs, and Confluent’s AI Accelerator programme.

Panel Discussion with leaders from AWS, MongoDB, and Yubi on India's AI-readiness, digital transformation, and regulatory landscape.

Hands-on Workshop on building multi-agent GenAI apps using Confluent Cloud, AWS Lambda, and MongoDB Atlas.

HackAIthon with prize-winning solutions in sentiment analysis, DevOps automation, and emotion-aware personal coaching.

Winning teams leveraged tools like Apache Flink, open-source LLMs, and Confluent Cloud to deliver impactful, real-time AI applications.

The event showcased India’s readiness to lead in scalable, domain-specific AI innovation and reinforced Confluent’s commitment to empowering developers and enterprises in the region.