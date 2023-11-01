Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, is actively pursuing expansion plans for the first-of-its-kind Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud

Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, is actively pursuing expansion plans for the first-of-its-kind Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud

News
By Express Computer
0 4

Conga’s Chief Executive Officer and Culture Leader, Noel Goggin, and Chief People Officer, Dayna Perry, are spearheading strategic growth and expansion across products, customers, and geographies. The company maintains that it is strongly committed to growing its presence in the Indian market both in terms of product engineering (nearly 80% of Conga’s research and development is done in India) as well as in terms of its talent pool which stands at nearly 800. Conga also recently launched a new, first-of-its-kind Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud, an advanced cloud solution that drives intelligence and eliminates complexities in the revenue process with an open platform designed to run on select cloud providers.

Goggin stated, “Our unwavering commitment to product innovation and excellence is showcased through our strategic initiatives in India. Our entire suite of cutting-edge solutions is meticulously crafted by our dynamic and innovative team in India. As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to prioritising investments in research and development, bolstering our portfolio of solutions to new heights.”

Additionally, Conga has been certified as a Great Place to Work ® in India in 2023. The global authority on workplace culture has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the most accurate feedback mechanism enabling an integrity-driven work culture. This thriving work culture has played a pivotal role in Conga’s sustained success and its ability to attract top-tier talent.

Expanding on this, Perry affirmed, “When we look back on our incredible journey, it’s evident that our dedication to excellence and innovation transcends our exceptional software solutions. Conga is more than just a corporate entity; it’s a thriving ecosystem that values diversity, empowers communities, and fosters growth. With a diverse and dynamic workforce, a strong focus on social responsibility, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, we have not only earned our esteemed reputation as a ‘Great Place to Work ®,’ but we are fully committed to setting the bar even higher.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image