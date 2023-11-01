Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, is actively pursuing expansion plans for the first-of-its-kind Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud

Conga’s Chief Executive Officer and Culture Leader, Noel Goggin, and Chief People Officer, Dayna Perry, are spearheading strategic growth and expansion across products, customers, and geographies. The company maintains that it is strongly committed to growing its presence in the Indian market both in terms of product engineering (nearly 80% of Conga’s research and development is done in India) as well as in terms of its talent pool which stands at nearly 800. Conga also recently launched a new, first-of-its-kind Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud, an advanced cloud solution that drives intelligence and eliminates complexities in the revenue process with an open platform designed to run on select cloud providers.

Goggin stated, “Our unwavering commitment to product innovation and excellence is showcased through our strategic initiatives in India. Our entire suite of cutting-edge solutions is meticulously crafted by our dynamic and innovative team in India. As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to prioritising investments in research and development, bolstering our portfolio of solutions to new heights.”

Additionally, Conga has been certified as a Great Place to Work ® in India in 2023. The global authority on workplace culture has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the most accurate feedback mechanism enabling an integrity-driven work culture. This thriving work culture has played a pivotal role in Conga’s sustained success and its ability to attract top-tier talent.

Expanding on this, Perry affirmed, “When we look back on our incredible journey, it’s evident that our dedication to excellence and innovation transcends our exceptional software solutions. Conga is more than just a corporate entity; it’s a thriving ecosystem that values diversity, empowers communities, and fosters growth. With a diverse and dynamic workforce, a strong focus on social responsibility, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, we have not only earned our esteemed reputation as a ‘Great Place to Work ®,’ but we are fully committed to setting the bar even higher.”