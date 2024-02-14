Express Computer

Consistent infosystems unveils cutting-edge UPS battery for uninterrupted power solutions

News
Consistent Infosystems, a provider of IT hardware, security and surveillance, print consumables, electronics, and home entertainment products in India, announced the launch of its latest product: Consistent UPS Battery. This groundbreaking addition to Consistent Infosystems’ portfolio represents a significant advancement in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) technology, offering unparalleled reliability and performance for businesses and individuals alike.

Designed with a focus on durability, efficiency, and seamless integration, the Consistent UPS Battery is engineered to provide uninterrupted power to critical systems and devices during outages or fluctuations in the electrical supply. Whether safeguarding vital data centers, supporting telecommunications infrastructure, or ensuring the continuity of essential services, this innovative UPS battery delivers peace of mind and operational resilience in any environment.

Key features of the consistent UPS battery include:

Eco-friendly design: Committed to environmental stewardship, the Consistent UPS Battery is crafted using eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes, reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to a cleaner, greener future.
Fast charging technology: Equipped with advanced fast charging technology, the new UPS Battery ensures rapid recharging cycles, minimising downtime and maximizing operational uptime for critical systems and devices.
Long-life battery: Leveraging state-of-the-art battery technology, the UPS Battery delivers exceptional longevity, with extended battery life cycles compared to conventional UPS batteries, reducing maintenance costs and enhancing overall reliability.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Consistent UPS Battery to the market. With its cutting-edge technology and unmatched reliability, the Consistent UPS Battery empowers businesses to stay connected and productive, even in the face of power disruptions or emergencies. We believe this product will set a new standard for UPS solutions and reinforce Consistent Infosystems’ commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality technology solutions to our customers.” said Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Consistent infosystems pvt ltd.

