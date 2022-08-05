Contentstack is expanding its footprint, empowering communities and building an Economic Ecosystem

Contentstack, the market leader in the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category, is constantly pushing for change. A business that started in Virar, a small town on the outskirts of Mumbai, Contentstack is now recognised as a cutting-edge software product for major global enterprises.

Founded in 2015 by Mr. Nishant Patel and Ms. Neha Sampat and a bunch of young, aspiring engineers from Virar, Contentstack has grown into a company with more than 400 employees globally. and is the leading content experience platform in the market. Contentstack has destroyed the myth that good engineering talent does not necessarily come only from top colleges, and does not need to be present in major start-up hubs such as Bangalore, Gurgaon, Mumbai, or Hyderabad to achieve success globally.

Commenting on the growth of his company, Mr. Nishant Patel, CTO & Founder of Contentstack, said: “We didn’t have a proper office in Virar when we first started the business, and we had a lot of issues with power and unreliable internet connectivity. As a team, we put in a lot of effort to overcome these challenges and successfully grew our business. I am proud to say that the talent from Virar is at par with the best in the world. At Contentstack, we care deeply about the communities we serve and work hard for causes that make a difference.”

He further added, “We started our organization with a few people, knowing we wanted to do something big. More than 100 Fortune 500 firms now have faith in us. As we learned from our own experience, we could predict that while major cities will continue to gain startup traction, several startups of the future will come from small towns such as Jodhpur, Ranchi, Mohali, or Dehradun.”

Contentstack is able to create a difference for the people of the Vasai-Virar region who need not commute long distances to seek a livelihood. Over the years, several companies have set up bases in the Vasai-Virar region, and a promising ecosystem has evolved. We have set up our India office on the top floor of a local college in Virar, measuring over 30,000 sq. ft., and the remaining 30,000 sq. ft. space on the same floor is now being occupied by one of the world’s leading cloud communications companies – Route Mobile Limited.