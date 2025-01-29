Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Core Mobile and InfoVision announce strategic partnership to transform AI-native healthcare enterprise solutions

Core Mobile and InfoVision announce strategic partnership to transform AI-native healthcare enterprise solutions

News
By Express Computer
0 10

Core Mobile is excited to announce a strategic partnership with InfoVision. Together, the two companies aim to revolutionise healthcare operations by delivering cutting-edge technology solutions with Authority to Operate (ATO) for HIPAA and FISMA compliance that drive efficiency, reduce staff burnout and improve measurable outcomes.

This collaboration combines Core Mobile’s AI-Native solutions, such as scheduling, video monitoring, Ambient AI, telehealth, patient engagement, real-time tracking, IoT and predictive analytics with InfoVision’s strengths in IT consulting, digital transformation, and advanced analytics.

By combining their strengths, the partnership will provide seamless end-to-end solutions that empower healthcare organisations to improve operational workflows and enhance staff and patient experiences while conforming to HIPAA and FISMA regulations.

“This partnership represents an exciting step forward for both companies,” said Chandra Tekwani, Founder and CEO of Core Mobile, Inc. “With InfoVision’s proven track record in delivering digital transformation at scale, we are now better equipped to expand our impact and deploy and scale our HIPAA and FISMA compliant solutions to our customers in healthcare and life sciences.”

Key goals of the partnership include:

  1. Enhanced Healthcare Solutions: Accelerating the adoption Core Mobileof AI-powered tools for scheduling, video monitoring with sentinel events, Ambient AI, telehealth, patient & asset tracking, IoT, advanced analytics and EMR/EHR data bus to improve care delivery.
  2. Optimised Operational Efficiency: Streamlining workflows and processes for hospitals, clinics, payers and clinical trials.
  3. Data-Driven Insights: Leveraging predictive analytics and machine learning to drive smarter decision-making in real time with staff coordination.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry,” said Sean Yalamanchi, Co-founder and President of InfoVision. By combining Core Mobile’s expertise in AI-driven healthcare solutions with InfoVision’s strengths in digital transformation, we are poised to deliver innovative, scalable solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce burnout, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

This partnership aligns with Core Mobile’s mission to deliver real-time, AI-driven solutions that enable better outcomes and improve operational efficiency. Together with InfoVision, Core Mobile looks forward to setting new benchmarks in innovation, access to care, and patient outcomes for healthcare organisations.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image