Core Mobile and InfoVision announce strategic partnership to transform AI-native healthcare enterprise solutions

Core Mobile is excited to announce a strategic partnership with InfoVision. Together, the two companies aim to revolutionise healthcare operations by delivering cutting-edge technology solutions with Authority to Operate (ATO) for HIPAA and FISMA compliance that drive efficiency, reduce staff burnout and improve measurable outcomes.

This collaboration combines Core Mobile’s AI-Native solutions, such as scheduling, video monitoring, Ambient AI, telehealth, patient engagement, real-time tracking, IoT and predictive analytics with InfoVision’s strengths in IT consulting, digital transformation, and advanced analytics.

By combining their strengths, the partnership will provide seamless end-to-end solutions that empower healthcare organisations to improve operational workflows and enhance staff and patient experiences while conforming to HIPAA and FISMA regulations.

“This partnership represents an exciting step forward for both companies,” said Chandra Tekwani, Founder and CEO of Core Mobile, Inc. “With InfoVision’s proven track record in delivering digital transformation at scale, we are now better equipped to expand our impact and deploy and scale our HIPAA and FISMA compliant solutions to our customers in healthcare and life sciences.”

Key goals of the partnership include:

Enhanced Healthcare Solutions: Accelerating the adoption Core Mobileof AI-powered tools for scheduling, video monitoring with sentinel events, Ambient AI, telehealth, patient & asset tracking, IoT, advanced analytics and EMR/EHR data bus to improve care delivery. Optimised Operational Efficiency: Streamlining workflows and processes for hospitals, clinics, payers and clinical trials. Data-Driven Insights: Leveraging predictive analytics and machine learning to drive smarter decision-making in real time with staff coordination.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry,” said Sean Yalamanchi, Co-founder and President of InfoVision. By combining Core Mobile’s expertise in AI-driven healthcare solutions with InfoVision’s strengths in digital transformation, we are poised to deliver innovative, scalable solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce burnout, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

This partnership aligns with Core Mobile’s mission to deliver real-time, AI-driven solutions that enable better outcomes and improve operational efficiency. Together with InfoVision, Core Mobile looks forward to setting new benchmarks in innovation, access to care, and patient outcomes for healthcare organisations.