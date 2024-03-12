CoRover.ai launches CoroAssist, a secure GenAI co-pilot for enterprise information retrieval, powered by BharatGPT

Conversational artificial intelligence (AI) startup CoRover.ai has announced the launch of CoroAssist, a secure GenAI Information Retrieval System designed to revolutionise how enterprises access and interact with crucial data. Powered by CoRover.ai’s Large Language Model (LLM), BharatGPT, CoroAssist leverages a state-of-the-art LLM-based RAG framework, enabling swift retrieval of accurate, real-time information from reliable sources.

The primary objective of CoroAssist is to enhance effectiveness, efficiency, and transparency across the enterprise ecosystem. By providing optimised decision-making tools and preventing reputational, compliance, and financial losses due to a lack of knowledge and timely information, CoroAssist aims to ensure overall success for enterprises in various sectors like banking, healthcare, education, compliance/governance, and more. CoroAssist for banks has already been launched and used.

On the much-awaited launch of CoroAssist, Ankush Sabharwal, CEO of CoRover, expressed, “CoroAssist represents a remarkable leap forward in information retrieval for businesses. It swiftly delivers accurate, role-based information from a variety of reliable sources including websites, documents, videos, ERP/CRM systems, APIs, and more, all with proper references. Utilising Virtual Assistants fluent in users’ preferred languages, it ensures better decision-making without any hassle. Our system is not only super secure but also built on an industry-specific LLM-based RAG framework, allowing for deployment in less than a day.”

He continued, “CoroAssist is the culmination of our team’s hard work and dedication. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to each member of our team for their relentless efforts in bringing this groundbreaking solution to life.”

Key Components of CoroAssist:

• Real-Time AI-Powered RAG Framework: Leveraging cutting-edge LLM-based RAG framework for pulling real-time information from relevant, reliable, and up-to-date sources.

• Transparent Source References: Ensuring trust, credibility, and transparency by providing proper source references, fostering trust and credibility within the enterprise.

• Multi-lingual, Multi-Channel, and Multi-Format Virtual Assistant: Offering versatility in language, channels, and formats for enhanced accessibility and convenience, accommodating diverse preferences and needs.

• Secure, Reliable, and Scalable Deployment: Commitment to security, reliability, and scalability, ensuring a robust and dependable system for enterprise-wide deployment.

• Grounded, Responsible, and Less Hallucinated Responses: Providing contextual answers rooted in responsibility to minimise misleading or inaccurate information.

In addition to unveiling CoroAssist, CoRover.ai recently introduced BharatGPT, India’s first Large Language Model (LLM). This groundbreaking development aims to revolutionize AI conversations across 22 Indian languages, addressing the language diversity challenges prevalent in the country. With a track record of winning the trust of large enterprises like Microsoft, Birlasoft, Google, and Accenture, CoRover.ai stands out with its quick turnaround time and versatility.

The company has also received prestigious recognitions including national startup award, the best firm for Data Science by AIM, won the Combat Covid-19 Challenge launched by Karnataka Innovation & Technology Society with its AskDoc.ai solution. Additionally, CoRover.ai was the winner of the AatmaNirbharBharat App Innovation Challenge launched by the Prime Minister of India.