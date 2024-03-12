Express Computer

The ability to work with large datasets will change the face of the insurance sector: Kayzad Hiramanek, COO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

By Aaratrika Talukdar
In an exclusive interview with Express Computer, Kayzad Hiramanek, Chief Operating Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, provides insights into how the insurance giant has embraced digital transformation, leveraging technologies and innovative strategies under his leadership since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The interview explores the impact of cloud adoption, AI, and data analytics on operations and customer engagement. Hiramanek shares the strategic initiatives, including Project Udaan, a transformative project that focuses on need discovery, instant policy issuance, an office in a box distribution app, and Dataverse, a project aimed at consolidating diverse data sources. The COO discusses the significance of generative AI in the insurance sector and outlines key digital initiatives and focus areas for Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance in the coming months. The interview provides a compelling narrative of the company’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric approaches in the rapidly evolving insurtech landscape.

Watch the full insightful interview:

Aaratrika Talukdar
