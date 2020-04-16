Delhi govt ties-up with CallDoc app to offer free online medical consultation

Read Article

The Delhi government has joined hands with ‘CallDoc’ app to launch 24×7 free online medical consultation services to help the patients connect with the doctors remotely through the mobile application for their non-emergency medical needs.

Through this, the Delhi Health Department said the patients can easily consult with the general physicians as well as specialists from home at any time convenient to them.

Announcing this collaboration, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that more than 100 doctors are offering their services for free to provide hassle-free consultations to patients.

“Delhi government is glad to collaborate with ‘CallDoc’ app to bring 24×7 online medical consultations for free to the people of Delhi. This will save the trouble of physical travel for regular OPD visits, especially for the senior citizens. We are proud of the 100+ doctors from Delhi who are offering their services for free via this app,” Jain said.

The doctors include are those affiliated to Delhi Medical Council, as well as doctors from Delhi government’s University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), the Health Department added.

The outbreak of coronavirus has put a lot of pressure on the healthcare infrastructure across the globe, including Delhi.

The outbreak of the virus has made it difficult for people to visit hospitals and doctors over non-emergency medical issues, with major hospitals being marked as ‘Covid-19 designated’ hospitals.

The CallDoc app will help people in such situations, while at the same time reducing the chances of transmission of the dreaded virus at the hospitals and clinics.

CallDoc is a cloud-based platform created by Oncall Medicare Pvt. Ltd. to provide citizens with better and faster healthcare at any time and place of their convenience.

“The user is able to connect to a doctor through video or audio or chat and get the consultation over phone by using this mobile app,” the Health Department said.

It added that through the mobile app, the patients can upload their test reports for doctors to review. The doctors can upload prescriptions on the app after consultation.

The CallDoc app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and ioS store. After downloading, the patient has to select the doctor on the basis of name and specialty and mention the purpose of consultation.

“We at Oncall Medicare are extremely pleased to collaboration with the Delhi government. Our services, along with the well laid network of the Delhi government, will be able to deliver affirmative outcomes and provide relief to the people at large and all the stakeholders,” said Arun Dagar, Founder and Chief Executive of CallDoc app.

