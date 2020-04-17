Protecting networks and ensuring uninterrupted services at the time of COVID-19: Juniper Networks

Read Article

COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and continues to spread globally. During this time, it is imperative to be more cognizant of cybersecurity measures you and your business take in order to protect yourself. According to a study by PwC’s cybersecurity team, phishing attacks on Indian companies had gone up by three times in the last few weeks of March.

These trends indicate that individuals and businesses need to be more vigilant to avoid being victims to cyberattacks. From our experience in safeguarding networks across the globe and as an expert in the network security space, we urge Indian enterprises to be extremely guarded against any such efforts to steal your valuable data. Furthermore, Juniper’s solutions are at the core of several telecom and ICT infrastructures, and we are doing everything possible to maintain seamless business continuity and network operations.

This stems from Juniper’s commitment to our customers worldwide and ensuring business continuity and uninterrupted services during this human crisis.

To help healthcare facilities to focus on helping patients, Juniper is offering a free secure “pop up Wi-Fi network” kit for any temporary COVID-19 testing facility. Initially available in the US, Canada and the UK, this kit includes free Mist wireless Access Points, cloud-hosted operations with an AI-driven network and an SRX firewall to ensure a secure and reliable connection that can be set up quickly and easily.

The global services team is also prioritizing support for our medical, healthcare and/or senior care customers, with free premium support services (availability dependent). Furthermore, we are offering the following products and services for up to 60 days for companies looking to bolster their security during this period: vSRX Virtual Firewall and Threat Prevention; Advanced Juniper Next-Generation Firewall Services; and Corero Threat Defense Director DDoS. The threat landscape is ever-evolving, and against the backdrop of the COVID-19 situation, companies need to have the right mix of technology and cybersecurity practices to safeguard against real-time attacks.

