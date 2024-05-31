CrowdStrike and eSentire expand partnership to take over protection of global carbon black customer accounts

CrowdStrike and eSentire, announced an expanded partnership to integrate threat intelligence and power eSentire’s 24/7 managed security operations with the breadth of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform. In the expanded partnership, eSentire is doubling down on CrowdStrike to fulfill customer consolidation needs and take over protection of global Carbon Black accounts, while CrowdStrike is deepening its commitment to unleashing the power of AI-native cybersecurity with eSentire’s award-winning MDR.

The velocity of cyber attacks continues to increase, with breakout times now measured in minutes. At the same time, security leaders face a growing cybersecurity skills gap and uncertainty in how to de-risk their technology investments with point products unable to satisfy customer needs. The expanded partnership between CrowdStrike and eSentire provides customers with better intelligence, protection and value. The powerful combination of best-in-class Falcon platform capabilities across Endpoint Detection and Response, Identity Threat Detection and Response, Intelligence and Threat Hunting, Cloud Security and Next-Gen SIEM, and eSentire’s cutting-edge MDR solution with expert security practitioners delivering investigation and threat response provides customers with the managed protection they need to stop breaches.

“Our success in protecting customers who leverage the CrowdStrike platform is a testament to how eSentire continues to put customers first,” said Kerry Bailey, chief executive officer, eSentire. “Our Atlas platform ensures the security outcomes we deliver are truly agnostic, making us adaptable and versatile to support technology migration and choice. We see CrowdStrike’s AI-native cybersecurity platform and our 24/7 MDR as the winning combination that our customers need. In our expanded partnership, I’m excited to bring the Falcon platform to more eSentire customers and scale new business opportunities globally, as we stop breaches – together.”

“Together, eSentire and CrowdStrike are taking a bold step to revolutionize cybersecurity for businesses of all sizes,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “Over the past few years, eSentire has built a hyper growth business with CrowdStrike and has been twice recognized as CrowdStrike’s Global Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) of the Year. We’re excited about eSentire’s expertise and strategy, migrating customers from legacy point products such as Carbon Black to the Falcon platform. Decisive and market-moving actions from leading partners like eSentire is validation that the Falcon platform is cybersecurity’s AI consolidation platform of choice.”