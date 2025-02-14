CrowdStrike launches agentic AI w/ 98% accuracy, 40+ hours saved weekly

CrowdStrike announced the general availability of Charlotte AI Detection Triage, a breakthrough in agentic AI-driven security operations. Operating with customer-defined bounded autonomy, Charlotte AI triages security detections with over 98% accuracy, eliminating more than 40 hours of manual work per week on average to scale SOC operations and accelerate response times to the most critical threats.

Developed in close collaboration with CrowdStrike Falcon® Complete Next-Gen MDR — the gold standard in managed detection and response — Charlotte AI is trained on millions of real-world triage decisions and combines the power of AI with the precision of human expertise to deliver expert-level SOC triage at machine speed. This agentic AI innovation capitalises on CrowdStrike’s unique cybersecurity data advantage coupled with the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform, yielding a closed-loop feedback process of constantly improving security outcomes.

Adversaries are weaponising AI to launch attacks faster than ever, overwhelming security teams with floods of alerts. With breakout times shrinking to minutes, defenders can’t afford to waste time sorting through false positives. Charlotte AI Detection Triage eliminates this burden by autonomously analysing, prioritising and summarising detections with superior accuracy, instantly distinguishing true positives from false positives so analysts can focus on real threats. Unlike generic AI models trained on broad repositories, Charlotte AI is built on CrowdStrike’s proprietary data set — years of curated Falcon Complete triage decisions — delivering highly accurate detections based on real adversary tradecraft. Built with embedded guardrails, Charlotte AI Detection Triage operates within a model of bounded autonomy, ensuring security teams maintain full oversight of AI-driven decisions. Security teams can define when and how AI-driven and automated actions occur — from triage to final response.

Transform SOC operations with AI-powered precision

Charlotte AI Detection Triage supercharges SOC teams with speed, accuracy, and control — freeing analysts from repetitive tasks, improving operational efficiency, and delivering trusted AI-powered security. Charlotte AI Detection Triage revolutionises SOC operations by:

Eliminating Manual Work and Analyst Fatigue: With over 98% accuracy, Charlotte AI responsibly triages detections autonomously, filtering out false positives and closing low-risk alerts — eliminating more than 40 hours of grunt work per week on average. By rapidly identifying high-priority threats, security analysts can focus on the critical threats that matter most.

Accelerating Incident Response and SOC Efficiency: Charlotte AI seamlessly integrates with CrowdStrike Falcon® Fusion, automating detection triage and response workflows to reduce mean time to respond (MTTR), ensuring analysts focus on high-fidelity detections

Proving Responsible AI Adoption with Built-in Control: Charlotte AI operates with customer-defined bounded autonomy, enforcing defined guardrails that give security teams full oversight of AI-driven decisions. Organisations can control when and how automated actions occur, keeping AI-driven automation trusted, accountable, and under human agency.

“Charlotte AI Detection Triage represents the next leap forward in agentic AI innovation, uniting the power of AI and the precision of human expertise to define tomorrow’s SOC,” said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer, CrowdStrike. “As attacks grow more sophisticated and faster, security teams need AI-driven solutions that deliver measurable operational impact. Charlotte AI enables defenders to move faster with greater accuracy — while ensuring SOC teams maintain full control. This is the future of AI in cybersecurity — one that accelerates response, enhances productivity, and helps organisations stay ahead of evolving threats.”