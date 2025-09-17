Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  CrowdStrike Secures the Future of AI Across the Enterprise Ecosystem

CrowdStrike Secures the Future of AI Across the Enterprise Ecosystem

News
By Express Computer
0 24

CrowdStrike announced innovations with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Intel, Meta, NVIDIA, and Salesforce to secure the future of enterprise AI. By embedding protection with the world’s AI leaders, CrowdStrike is uniting the ecosystem to innovate with AI, secure AI, and lead cybersecurity into the AI era  with the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform.

AI is transforming every industry – but it also creates new attack surfaces. Models can be stolen, data poisoned, agents manipulated, and cloud workloads hijacked. The Falcon platform delivers the foundation for securing AI – protecting the environments and models where AI runs, preventing sensitive data from leaving endpoints and cloud workloads, uncovering shadow AI apps and risky integrations, and securing AI agents across the SaaS stack.

Securing AI With the World’s Leaders

CrowdStrike is extending Falcon protection across the AI ecosystem through innovations with the world’s AI leaders:

  • AWS – Securing the full cloud AI lifecycle, from build to test, deployment, and runtime, with native integrations in Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, and AWS Marketplace.
  • Intel – Protecting data at the source with Falcon® Data Protection on Intel NPU technology, and with Dell’s trusted AI PCs, providing a stronger foundation for secure AI adoption.
  • Meta – Launching CyberSOCEval, a new suite of benchmarks for evaluating how AI systems perform in real-world security operations.
  • NVIDIA – Securing the full AI lifecycle for LLMs and Enterprise AI Factories – from build to runtime to posture management – with the Falcon platform and NVIDIA AI.
  • Salesforce – Integrating Falcon® Shield into Salesforce Security Center and bringing Charlotte AI into Agentforce for Security to help customers protect their AI agent, workflows, and applications – uniting business and security teams on a foundation of trust.

“Securing AI is not just about technology – it’s about securing the full ecosystem where AI is built, deployed, and used,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “By embedding protection with the world’s AI leaders, we’re giving enterprises the confidence to adopt AI, innovate with AI, and secure AI, all while delivering revolutionary outcomes.”

CrowdStrike Secures the AI Ecosystem

AI doesn’t live in the network, it lives across the ecosystem where models are built in the cloud and AI Factories, where adoption happens on PCs and endpoints, and where autonomous agents take action. As AI transforms how work gets done, adversaries look for every weak point in the enterprise. By embedding unified protection with the companies driving the AI revolution, CrowdStrike is the cybersecurity center of the AI ecosystem.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image