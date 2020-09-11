CSMIA’s GMAX now compatible with global supply chain digital systems

Read Article

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) managing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has optimised its digital infrastructure to offer the Mumbai air cargo community with a more seamless transactional experience at the airport. The MIAL Air Cargo upgraded GMAX with new features to allow for easy integration with system-driven logistics of cargo-allied agencies, both internationally and domestically, allowing for a highly transparent, agile, and effective supply chain.

MIAL Air Cargo is known for innovating solutions inclined towards having greater control over the movement of air cargo in real-time as well as providing efficient transport of goods and introducing the first-of-its-kind concept in the freighter industry. With the objective of creating a single digital access point for all stakeholders for information and seamless communications, MIAL Air Cargo has collaborated with Siemens and successfully integrated the GMAX Air Cargo Community System (ACS) with the Siemens system-driven logistics program. It enables the agency to enter and view the data directly, thereby avoiding duplicate data entries and to receive updates on real-time cargo status.

Commenting on the announcement, Manoj Singh, Sr. VP – Head of Cargo, MIAL said, “Technology plays a very crucial role in ensuring seamless processes at MIAL Air Cargo, and was the primary motivation behind the launch of GMAX in 2013. With the latest upgrade of the portal, we are providing our stakeholders with a single digital point of access to ensure data accuracy and provide real-time cargo status and updates amongst other benefits. The ease of integration of the portal with Siemens speaks volumes about the relevance and future scope of GMAX (ACS from Kale) towards air cargo operations. It also enables us to further extend this service to import consignees, regulators and global airports initially to start with CEIV certified partner airports in a phased manner.”

