WiJungle announces the appointment of Vibhor Dewan – a Sales Veteran as South Asia Director for Government Sales

WiJungle – the World’s First Unified Cyber Security Platform has recently announced the appointment of Vibhor Dewan – a Sales Veteran as South Asia Director for Government Sales. His appointment is effective from December 2022 with greater emphasis on deepening the penetration and making WiJungle the mainstay of the Indian cybersecurity landscape.

WiJungle is the National Award Winner – Make In India CyberSecurity Player that has emerged as the Government’s New Face for Cyber Security. It has recently been joined by Vibhor Dewan, a Veteran having 23+ Years of experience in Government Sales. He has previously worked in National/Regional sales roles for Vodafone, Tata Communication and Airtel and was last associated with HFCL Ltd. as the Senior Vice President before taking up the role of South Asia Director at WiJungle.

Commenting on the appointment Karmesh Gupta of WiJungle said, “Vibhor brings a vast degree of experience in sales. He is a seasoned professional with more than two decades of experience in Public Sector sales. We find him an ideal leader to steer our organization towards Public Sector growth and under his leadership, we will extensively hire for sales resources and expand our market share.”

Delighted with the appointment, Vibhor Dewan – the new South Asia Director (Govt. Sales) said, “I am grateful and honoured for the opportunity presented to me at WiJungle. It’s a privilege to be a part of an organization that has been churning the cybercrime space and strengthening the cybersecurity infrastructure of India. With my dedication and commitment, we are confident of making a mark and establishing the WiJungle’s position as a global leader in the cybersecurity space.”

Vibhor was instrumental in setting up the government division of Vodafone India from scratch back in 2013. He completed his graduation from BIT Mesra in Electronics and Communication Engineering and thereafter the MBA from IILM before starting his professional career with Hughes Communications Ltd.

WiJungle is the world’s first all-in-one appliance that eradicates the need to have several standalone security products. By overcoming the management and scalability challenges, the company reduces the capital investment of an organization by up to 60 percent. This has resulted in the growth of the company’s customer base by 200 percent with major traction coming from SMBs and the Government.

In addition, WiJungle has also bagged several prestigious awards including – ‘The Most Innovative Product of the Year’ award by NASSCOM and Data Security Council of India, ‘Frost and Sullivan New Product Innovation Award of the Year’ in the cybersecurity category in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia Region, NITI Aayog supported Graham Bell Award and many among others.