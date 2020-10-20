Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Dassault Systemes’ hackathon to boost drone innovation in India

Dassault Systemes’ hackathon to boost drone innovation in India

News
By IANS
drones-technology
0 18
Read Article

French 3Dexperience major Dassault Systemes on Monday announced a virtual hackathon in India to inspire students, startups, budding entrepreneurs and industrial companies to drive UAV and drone innovations.

The 10-days challenge titled ‘Drone-a-thon: Propelling Sustainability’ will seek ideas from young minds from October 19-31 who can become the future innovators and entrepreneurs in the Indian UAV sector.

The top 10 selected teams will be eligible for the challenge, from November 9-20 and experts from Dassault Systemes will work with them on their designs using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

“This will be followed by selection of the top three teams who will get an opportunity to present their design in Dassault Systemes’ ‘3DEXPERIENCE Conference 2020 India’ on November 25,” the company said in a statement.

The challenge is to create UAV prototypes that are suitable for sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, defense and logistics sectors.

Dassault Systemes has two competency centres in Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru and is working towards bringing more such centres in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The company, which employs over 2,000 people in India, has R&D centres in Pune and Bengaluru.

The French 3D software major Dassault Systemes is not only bullish on investing big in India but is also expanding “high-value” research and development and innovation facilities in the country to create the workforce of the future.

–IANS


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Virtual Conference

    Leading the future for the connected world

    The ability to adapt to new technologies while supporting critical systems requires a smart network infrastructure.
    REGISTER NOW
    close-link
    Know how to deliver a seamless customer experience from cable to cloud.
    Register for Free
    close-image