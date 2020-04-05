Dayananda Sagar University establishes AIC-DSU InnovationLab

Read Article

To promote the culture of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit among students and researchers, Dayanand Sagar University in association with Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog has established the Atal Incubation Centre-Dayanand Sagar University (AIC-DSU) Foundation in Bengaluru. The AIC-DSU is primarily established to bring in a problem-solving culture among students as well as to foster world-class innovation-incubation models. This culture coupled with the ecosystem that is supportive of innovation would enable ideas to flourish. Good and promising ideas are taken up for further nurturing and examined for its business potential; which then is adopted to be transformed into entrepreneurship.

The event featured distinguished guests: Mr Ramanan Ramanathan (Mission Director Additional Secretary- NITI Aayog), Dr H P Kincha (Evangelist, DSU) and Prof.R.Janardhan (Pro-ViceChancellor-DSU).

AIC-DSU Foundation – established by DSU is supported by Atal Innovation Mission which functions under the NITI Aayog – has its focus areas in: Healthcare, Mobility and Waste Management. In terms of infrastructure, it has incubation space with labs to support research and solution development. It has well established training rooms, product display area to showcase product exhibits and Mentor-Administration zone along with conferencing and VC facilities.

The AIC-FDSU Foundation plans to augment support in the areas like Maker Space, embedded systems & IOT, Data Centre and Nvidia Machine Learning. The event also saw presentations made on battery management system to deal with pollution and climate change, passive radar sensors for real-time ocean monitoring using ground- based sensor and drones and CCTV cameras to manage waste management by faculty, students and budding entrepreneurs.

Dr H P Kincha made a startling address as he says, “Since innovation has become the common currency, government has introduced schemes and initiatives horizontal and vertical to encourage entrepreneurship activities in the country and DSU too shares the same vision.” He further adds, “Converting investment into knowledge and knowledge into revenue is a huge stake. I believe that AIC-DSU with all its resources would be able to manage this challenge.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]