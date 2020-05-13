DE-CIX India launches DirectCLOUD service

Read Article

A neutral Internet Exchange operator on the Indian sub-continent, DE-CIX India, is now launching its DirectCLOUD service at their DE-CIX Mumbai location. Customers can now access the DE-CIX Cloud Exchange and connect to the global cloud services provided by Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud; Amazon Web Services is coming soon. Thus, businesses across all industries are offered game-changing opportunities.

“This is the first step in building an extensive Indian cloud ecosystem, which will feature both global and local service providers. We are looking forward to go beyond peering and bring our customers more value for their existing accesses to DE-CIX. More and more business-critical workloads are running in the cloud; thus, enterprises have an increasing need to get a robust, secure and private connection to these cloud infrastructures. Therefore, DE-CIX offers a Cloud Exchange with some of the most important Cloud Service Providers available allowing customers by using one physical infrastructure to access all the Cloud Service Providers they are using,” says Sudhir Kunder, Senior Vice President and National Head Sales at DE-CIX India.

DE-CIX’s cloud ecosystem is a unique community of certified partners, working together to ensure a secure, resilient, and reliable access to the cloud. Within this ecosystem, the DirectCLOUD service is an interface connecting the infrastructure of a company via an Internet service provider (ISP) or data center (DC) with the selected cloud service provider (CSP). This makes access to many different cloud service providers, from niches to hybrid solutions, very easy.

DirectCLOUD service offers a direct connection to the cloud providers on the DE-CIX Apollon platform, bypassing public Internet with a guaranteed bandwidth and security against DDoS. The DirectCLOUD finder helps in finding the available cloud service providers and requested features and categories, such as IaaS, DDoS, self-provisioning, or certifications. The DirectCLOUD connection can also be used to link to other ISPs in order to use their services, e.g. IP transit, infrastructure, and network capabilities.

