Delhivery announces opening of two new tech offices; plans expansion

Delhivery, India’s leading supply chain services provider, has announced the opening of two new tech offices in Bangalore and Ahmedabad, in addition to its existing centers in Gurgaon, Goa, and Hyderabad (in India), and Seattle in the US. Currently, at 350+, it is also expanding its team to over 500 employees with new recruitments across technology, product, and data science functions by the next fiscal. The latest expansion drive will build on Delhivery’s technological leadership in the supply chain domain and further augment its tech and data science capabilities.

Commenting on the tech scale-up, Kapil Bharati, Co-founder & Chief Technology Officer – Delhivery, said, “We are excited to share our upcoming expansion plans. The fast spread of COVID-19 and initial nationwide lockdowns posed serious challenges and uncertainties in our supply chain network. Our technology stack acted as a significant differentiator during the time, enabling us to answer critical questions such as what essential and non-essential goods could move where, and how.”

“The current expansion ensures we stay ahead of the curve with tech and data science being the core business differentiators. Bangalore has a great talent pool, and we want to tap into that. With Ahmedabad, we are further expanding into non-metro cities and will continue to add more in the future. In the crucible of the pandemic lockdown, our teams have displayed remarkable resilience in adapting to the remote working paradigm. This is a working model that we will continue to emulate in the months to come as well,” he added.

Delhivery provides supply chain services across India’s length and breadth, servicing over 17,500 pin codes across 2,300 cities. Alongside opening new offices, its technology teams will have absolute freedom to work remotely from any location and flexibly shuttle between in-office and remote environments as the country continues to emerge from the pandemic.

