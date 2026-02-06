Dell PowerStore update focuses on higher density, stronger cyber resilience and simplified file operations

As enterprises navigate accelerating data growth, rising cyber risk and persistent pressure to reduce costs, storage platforms are increasingly expected to deliver resilience, efficiency and simplicity at scale. The latest release of Dell Technologies PowerStore addresses these demands with new innovations spanning high-density QLC storage, enhanced cyber protection and improved unified file capabilities.

Higher density QLC storage to lower cost and footprint

PowerStore continues to challenge traditional perceptions of QLC media by delivering enterprise-class performance without compromise. The latest release introduces 30TB QLC drives, enabling organisations to store up to 2PB of effective capacity in just 2U of rack space. This effectively doubles capacity per rack unit while improving power efficiency by up to 23%.

Combined with PowerStore’s NVMe architecture, sub-millisecond latency and always-on data reduction, the QLC models deliver up to 15% lower total cost of ownership compared to TLC configurations. This allows enterprises to address growing storage demand, rising energy costs and space constraints without sacrificing reliability or performance.

Built-in cyber resilience and advanced data protection

With cyber threats and operational disruptions now a constant concern, PowerStore’s latest release strengthens its always-on security posture through new replication and protection capabilities delivered as part of a no-cost software update. Enhancements include synchronous block replication over Fibre Channel for zero data loss, asynchronous file replication with recovery point objectives as low as five minutes, and metro file replication with automated failover to support zero RPO and RTO for mission-critical workloads.

Additional safeguards such as multiparty authorisation help prevent accidental or malicious changes by requiring dual administrative approval for critical actions. Together with PowerProtect integration and AI-driven anomaly detection, these capabilities enable organisations to build a robust and flexible cyber resilience strategy aligned with their operational needs.

Simplified and intelligent file operations

PowerStore’s unified architecture is further enhanced with new file system capabilities designed to improve efficiency and visibility. Support for advanced NFSv4.2 features, including server-side copy, sparse files and labelled NFS, reduces network traffic, optimises capacity and strengthens secure file sharing across environments.

The introduction of the ‘Top Talkers’ feature provides administrators with deeper insight into file usage patterns, allowing them to identify high consumers of bandwidth and IOPS, apply quality-of-service controls and proactively address performance bottlenecks.

A foundation for a future-ready private cloud

PowerStore is positioned as more than a storage platform, serving as a core foundation for modern private cloud environments. Building on recent advancements in Dell Private Cloud, the latest release reinforces PowerStore’s role in helping organisations simplify infrastructure, strengthen resilience and prepare for future innovation.

Designed to address today’s operational challenges while supporting tomorrow’s growth, the new PowerStore release offers enterprises a scalable, secure and efficient data platform suited for an increasingly unpredictable IT landscape.