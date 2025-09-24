Deloitte launches AI Infrastructure CoE to drive AI data center innovation and delivery globally

Deloitte announces the launch of its global AI Infrastructure Center of Excellence (CoE), dedicated to supporting clients around the world in establishing and operating specialized AI data centers. This initiative comes in response to growing client demand for scalable, secure, and efficient AI infrastructure solutions, fueled by the exponential growth of AI adoption globally.

The AI Infrastructure CoE is a strategic pillar of Deloitte’s Silicon2Service AI factory-as-a-service offering, which helps enable end-to-end transformation—from foundational silicon to scalable, business-ready AI solutions. By aligning infrastructure innovation with enterprise outcomes, this integration can help ensure that clients accelerate AI deployment at scale with speed, governance, and impact.

The CoE will play a pivotal role in accelerating and streamlining the deployment of AI infrastructure by offering end-to-end capabilities across strategy, design, implementation and operate. It will help enable clients to manage risk through robust cybersecurity and compliance frameworks, optimize costs through efficient procurement and strategic sourcing, and enhance decision-making via digital twins and detailed market insights. Clients will gain access to leading practices, advanced network architecture, and cutting-edge AI infrastructure insights. To support this, Deloitte is making significant strategic investments in building world-class technical capabilities, establishing specialized infrastructure, and strengthening its team of skilled AI and data center talent.

“As AI adoption accelerates across industries globally, organizations are demanding infrastructure that they can scale with speed, security, and efficiency. Our AI Infrastructure CoE enables clients to move from experimentation to enterprise-grade AI with confidence, while enabling performance, resilience, and long-term scalability,” said Heather Stockton, Deloitte Global Consulting Services, Technology & Transformation leader.

“AI is reshaping industries and redefining competitive advantage, and the infrastructure that powers it must be equally transformative. With the launch of our global AI Infrastructure CoE, we are not only investing in advanced capabilities but also laying the foundation for the future of intelligent enterprise infrastructure,” said Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia.

The CoE brings specialized capabilities in AI-centric, high-performance computing infrastructure. This includes deep knowledge in next-generation graphics processing unit (GPU) technologies, advanced networking and storage solutions and pioneering cooling solutions enabling high-performance, scalable AI workloads. The CoE will also use cutting-edge digital twin technology for interactive data center visualization, allowing clients to simulate, monitor, and optimize operations in real time. In addition, the CoE will support clients in the implementation of advanced cybersecurity protocols with third-party integrations to help ensure resilient and compliant environments. Deloitte’s proprietary methodologies in AI-driven infrastructure optimization, efficiency planning, and project management will look to further enhance execution excellence and delivery outcomes.

“What sets this CoE apart is its focus on translating infrastructure complexity into tangible business value. This CoE equips Deloitte’s clients to anticipate change, adapt faster, and scale smarter. Keeping pace with AI is just the beginning; the focus is on defining what comes next,” said Ranjit Bawa, Deloitte Global Technology and Ecosystems & Alliances leader.

The CoE will serve Deloitte clients around the world looking to set up AI infrastructure, which is increasingly becoming a critical competitive differentiator.