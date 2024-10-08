Delta Electronics India, Yuan Ze University, and Sastra University launch international program to develop global tech talent

Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Yuan Ze University, and SASTRA Deemed University have launched an international industry-academia talent cultivation program aimed at developing future technology leaders. This initiative will select 10 top-tier master’s students from SASTRA University, specialising in fields like artificial intelligence, robotics, and data science, for a one-year intensive study at Yuan Ze University’s College of Electrical and Communication Engineering. The program focuses on the practical application of intelligent automation technologies, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry needs. Delta Electronics India will cover the students’ travel expenses to Taiwan, in addition to providing scholarships, internships, and potential employment opportunities.

Benjamin Lin, President, Delta Electronics India, emphasised the importance of nurturing automation talent, especially as South India’s manufacturing sector continues to grow. He remarked that the development of skilled professionals is key to the success of initiatives like “Make in India”. With Yuan Ze University’s strong research and development capabilities and SASTRA University’s expertise in engineering disciplines like AI and robotics, the partnership will combine Delta’s cutting-edge industrial robots, automation control systems, and AIoT technologies to offer students hands-on experience in smart automation. Lin expressed his hope that after completing the program, students would join Delta to leverage their expertise and multilingual skills in English, Mandarin, and Tamil, contributing to the automation at Delta’s Krisnagri facility and enhancing Delta’s leadership in smart manufacturing.

Dr. Ching-Jong Liao, President, Yuan Ze University, stated that this collaboration with Delta marks a significant milestone in the university’s internationalisation and practical education efforts. Yuan Ze University’s corporate-backed education model is well-suited to industry needs, and this talent cultivation program strengthens its alignment with the global job market. Dr. Liao highlighted India as a key market for student recruitment and expressed his enthusiasm for nurturing globally competitive tech talent through this partnership.

Padama Priyaa, a scholarship recipient from SASTRA University, shared her excitement at being selected for this prestigious program. As part of the inaugural cohort, she looks forward to acquiring specialised skills, learning Mandarin, and integrating with Delta’s corporate culture. She hopes to contribute to Delta India upon completing the program.

Dr. Yun-Chia Liang, Vice President, International Affairs, Yuan Ze University, noted that this program is designed to cultivate tech talent with a global outlook and professional expertise. Students will benefit from diverse learning opportunities, including corporate visits, internships, and research projects while gaining cross-border collaboration experience and exposure to corporate culture. As a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, Delta leverages its extensive industry expertise and resources to create a dynamic learning environment in collaboration with Yuan Ze University, ensuring mutual benefits for students, the university, and Delta.