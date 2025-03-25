Digital Transformation is at the Core of Our Growth Strategy: Manik Paul, CIO, Saatvik Solar

In an exclusive conversation with Express Computer , Manik Paul, CIO , Saatvik Solar , delves into the transformative role of IT in the solar sector and how the company is revolutionising the manufacturing landscape through cutting-edge technology. He highlights the strategic adoption of AI, IoT, and automation in driving operational efficiency, reducing defects, and enhancing predictive maintenance. Paul also emphasises the critical importance of data security and cybersecurity in safeguarding intellectual property and preventing data breaches



Can you provide a brief overview of Saatvik Solar and the major IT implementations currently underway?

Saatvik Solar is one of the fastest-growing solar module manufacturing companies in India. We are also involved in the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) business, where we develop solar farms and distribute power to end customers.

Beyond solar module manufacturing, we are expanding into the production of other key components required for the industry. We have acquired land for these projects, including land in Bhopal, as part of our expansion strategy.

In terms of growth, two years ago, we were a ₹200 crore company, and today we have grown to ₹2,000 crores. Our target for the next two years is to reach ₹10,000 crores.

How has Saatvik Solar approached digital transformation, and what role does IT play in this journey?

Digital transformation is at the core of our strategy. We have defined a clear IT and digital roadmap to drive efficiency, quality, and business growth.

One of our major projects was migrating from SAP on-premise to SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Rise), which provides us with flexibility and scalability.

We are also implementing several digital initiatives to enhance manufacturing efficiency. One key project focuses on reducing defects in the production process using machine learning. This involves automating the detection of EL (Electroluminescence) image defects, which occur when solar cells develop surface cracks. By replacing manual inspection with AI-powered image analysis, we are improving product quality and reducing wastage.

Another significant initiative is predictive maintenance for our stringer machines, which are critical to the manufacturing process. We are using AI and IoT to predict potential failures, thereby minimising downtime.

Additionally, we are deploying Salesforce CRM to enhance customer experience by integrating it with our SAP backend. This will allow customers to access real-time data and order history seamlessly.

On the HR front, we are digitising operations to improve employee experience, ensuring a holistic transformation across manufacturing, customer engagement, and workforce management.

What measures have you implemented for a robust cybersecurity framework?

Cybersecurity is one of our key focus areas. We have identified ten core pillars in our digital strategy, which include:

Cloud Computing Collaboration Server Security Digital Core (SAP Implementation) Digitisation and Automation IoT, Machine Learning, and AI Supply Chain and Customer CRM Data Integrity Single Source of Truth (Business Analytics) Data Security & Cybersecurity

We are particularly focused on data security and leakage prevention to ensure that sensitive information is protected. To strengthen cybersecurity, we are considering implementing a Zero Trust Network Security (ZTNS) framework, which enforces strict access controls to prevent unauthorised access and data breaches.

Looking ahead, what emerging technologies do you think will have the biggest impact on the IT landscape in the next 3–5 years?

According to a recent global survey by PwC, 68% of CEOs acknowledge that AI, cloud computing, and automation will be critical for business sustainability. Of these, 38% are already implementing AI and automation solutions to protect their business, while 68% see digital transformation as a necessity to remain competitive.

In the coming years, businesses will continue to invest heavily in digital transformation. Interestingly, IT teams no longer need to convince CEOs to adopt technology, business leaders themselves are driving the demand for digital innovation.

What are your thoughts on generative AI and its role in the IT landscape?

AI is already an established technology, but generative AI (GenAI) is still evolving. While its potential is promising, its business applications need to mature further. Organisations are still exploring how GenAI can deliver tangible benefits and drive efficiencies across industries.

How do you see the integration of AI and IoT shaping the future of solar energy?

AI and IoT have massive potential in the renewable energy sector, particularly in solar energy. In a previous project, I implemented an AI and IoT-driven solution that saved the company ₹28 crores by optimising operations.

In solar farms, monitoring power generation is crucial. If solar panels are not cleaned properly, dust accumulation can reduce efficiency. Similarly, overgrown vegetation can obstruct sunlight, impacting power output.

AI-powered drone solutions, coupled with IoT sensors, can monitor solar farms in real-time, ensuring optimal power generation. The entire system—starting from the local control circuit to the main control system—can be digitally monitored to improve overall performance.

What are the key challenges you face as a CIO, and how do you navigate them?

One of the biggest challenges for CIOs is keeping up with the rapid pace of technological advancements. While AI tools like ChatGPT and Copilot provide valuable insights, businesses must still invest in robust backend infrastructure and data management to leverage these technologies effectively.

Another challenge is managing expectations. Business leaders often assume that IT can implement any solution instantly, based on available technology trends. However, building a strong foundation, securing data, and ensuring system reliability require significant effort. CIOs must strike a balance between meeting business demands and ensuring sustainable, scalable IT implementations.