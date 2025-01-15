Express Computer

E2E networks launches 'AI Lab as a Service' to empower Indian colleges with World-class AI infrastructure

E2E Networks, India’s leading NSE-listed, MeitY-empanelled cloud service provider, has introduced AI Lab as a Service (AILaaS) — a scalable, customisable, and cost-effective solution designed to help educational institutions to effortlessly build and scale AI infrastructure using pay-as-you-go models. AILaaS leverages E2E’s cutting-edge cloud technology to provide colleges and universities access to the latest NVIDIA GPUs like the H100 and H200, empowering students to work with advanced AI tools and datasets.

As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionise industries, equipping students with AI skills is critical for their academic and professional success. However, many institutions face challenges in setting up and maintaining on-premise AI labs due to the rapid pace of AI advancements, high costs of GPUs, and specialised infrastructure requirements. AILaaS addresses these barriers by offering a flexible and future-ready solution that democratises access to state-of-the-art AI resources, enabling colleges to stay ahead in the AI revolution while accelerating deep research in areas such as machine learning, AI agents, and AGI.

Speaking on the same, Mohamed Imran, CTO, E2E Networks Ltd said, “AI is fundamentally transforming how industries operate, and our future depends on empowering the next generation of engineers and technologists with the right tools and environment to drive innovation. Our AI Labs as a Service platform eliminates the barrier between classroom learning and real-world application, providing educational institutions with enterprise-grade infrastructure and resources. We’re committed to giving students and educators everything they need to explore, build, and excel in AI- preparing them to shape the technologies that will define tomorrow.”

AILaaS offers pre-configured datasets, models, and tools for hands-on learning, including platforms for inference, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and AI agent pipelines. With customisable packages tailored for different institution sizes, ranging from 50 to 200 students, AILaaS ensures institutions can adapt to their unique needs without worrying about obsolescence or infrastructure upkeep. The pay-as-you-go model further optimises costs, ensuring colleges only pay for the resources they utilise.

By integrating AILaaS, E2E Networks aims to transform the AI education landscape in India, fostering innovation and preparing the next generation of talent for the AI-driven future.

