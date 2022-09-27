Ecobillz announced the onboarding of Neeraj Bidi as Head of Operations and Customer Success

Ecobillz, an AI-led Digitization SaaS platform that provides comprehensive modules such as document management, back office automation, digital check-in, and check-out for Hospitality, announced the appointment of Mr Neeraj Bidi as Head of Operations and Customers Success. Neeraj, who’s completed his Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the National Institute of Engineering, Mysore, comes in from ZeOmega, a population health management platform based in Texas, the USA where he was Associate Director-Delivery Management.

Neeraj, who has 14 years of experience, will be responsible for defining efficient processes that will meet all customer needs. He will report to directly to Dr. Ameet Patil, Founder & CEO of Ecobillz Private Limited.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Patil, said, “Neeraj comes with a wealth of experience in product platforms and shares Ecobillz’s vision for a paperless world. As Head of Operations and Customer Success, he is uniquely positioned to drive the company’s growth and partner with our clients to offer them superior solutions.”

Welcoming him, Mr. Nitesh Singh Rathore, Founder & CMO, Ecobillz Private Limited said, “Neeraj joins us at an exciting time as there is a greater push than ever before towards digitisation and digital record warehousing. Hotels have huge pain points in managing documents and back office processes such as Account Receivables and Reconciliation and we at Ecobillz are partnering with them to be their one-stop solution. We are very happy to have Neeraj leading the next phase of our growth as the world steps into a new era of digitisation in a post-pandemic world.”

Neeraj, who describes himself as a solutions enthusiast, said, “I am extremely excited and happy to be joining the Ecobillz team. Ameet and Nitesh have built a great company based on a revolutionary idea to digitise and automate documents/processes, which at the same time, is also an environment-friendly solution as it helps cut down on resources, time, and paper records which also require huge storage spaces.”

A team player, Neeraj is fond of playing cricket and going on treks in his spare time. He is based in Belagavi in Karnataka, where he stays with his family.