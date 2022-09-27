Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Accenture to Accelerate Cyient’s Digital Transformation Journey

Accenture to Accelerate Cyient’s Digital Transformation Journey

Accenture is enabling Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company, to reinvent and enhance its business operations using digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation.

In addition to deploying an AI-based digital platform that will consolidate Cyient’s operations and technology application architecture, Accenture is also redesigning the company’s finance, accounting, human resources, and information technology processes to make them more productive and agile. The program is designed to help Cyient enable predictive and proactive maintenance, automate routine functions, empower its people to focus on more valuable work, and support business growth.

The collaboration will leverage the Accenture SynOps platform — which orchestrates the optimal combination of human + machine talent to accelerate the journey to digital, data-driven intelligent operations — and the Accenture myWizard® intelligent automation platform.

“As a technology company, we know that digital technologies are key to driving our growth and that of our customers,” said Ajay Aggarwal, Cyient’s chief financial officer. “With this initiative, we are harnessing Accenture’s industry-leading digital expertise to enhance our operational agility, accelerate innovation, improve customer outcomes and drive profitable growth.”

Sandeep Dutta, managing director, who leads growth and strategic client relationships for Accenture in India, said, “Intelligent operations are key to becoming an agile, competitive, future-ready enterprise. We are teaming with Cyient to modernize its operations with data and insights to drive its next wave of growth.”

