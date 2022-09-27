How trends in ed-tech with a focus on skills are causing a paradigm change in higher education

By Aman Mittal, Vice President, Lovely Professional University

Technology plays a very prominent role in the functioning of our society. It has revolutionized everything. It’s practically difficult to go a day without hearing about technology. The younger generation has grown up with a steady stream of technology in their lives, they have been raised with the constant influx of technology around them and they have never known life without it.

Technology is ubiquitous; it has impacted each strata of life and education is no exception. Technology has impacted and influenced how things are presented and taught to students in the classroom. It has had a significant impact on the resources used in classrooms and how we use these things to teach children.

Today, Academics aren’t just presenting lectures; they’re also promoting associate degree e-learning culture through the use of cutting-edge digital media technologies in the education industry. The potential for instant interactivity – given that students are’ mobility-driven; and require data at the touch of a button – is driving demand for tablets and offline pen drives, which serve as a meticulous repository of online courses (chapter-by-chapter) for entrepreneurs to return up with their, brainchild;

of learning systems to best serve India’s burgeoning and aggressive education market.

With the proliferation of new age technology, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has always focussed on the holistic development of students while keeping technological challenges in mind. LPU’s online programs are a revelation where students can pursue their courses right from their homes with the help of the University Management System(UMS), LPU Live, and MyClass digital platforms.

At the same time, LPU has also created a lot of online content and focused on hybrid learning. LPU is spending generously on the IT infrastructure while also coming up with new innovations and tying up with top companies to provide the most relevant education to our students. Furthermore, keeping pace with the time, Lovely Professional University has launched its UGC entitled ‘LPU Online ‘ programs in 2021.

There are a variety of effects of modern technology on education that leads to a better understanding of the mechanisms that students will need in the future:

I. When schools in various parts of the state, country, or world connect, students can use video conferencing to meet their counterparts without having to leave the classroom. Some websites, such as Glovico, are utilized to assist students in learning foreign languages online by connecting them with a tutor from another country or state. Many prestigious universities and institutes, such as IIMs, provide distance learning courses to their students without requiring them to attend classes on site

II. Digital Libraries: Innumerable e-resources, e-books, e-journals, e-magazines, and e-research papers, along with other study material are available for the students and faculty through tech partnerships. Also, libraries are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, hosting updated computers, laptops, and tablets, which students can utilize along with the high speed and unlimited internet available through a strong WiFi network to conduct research.

III. Delivery of Pedagogy through digital mediums: Universities in India have begun to use technology to carry out various educational tasks. They’ve already begun using the internet to provide lessons and exams. Faculty are now trained and ready to present their courses digitally with the help of updated content that is in the digitally rendered form. Moreover, the digital classroom content consumed helps the student retain the information for a longer period, as photographic memory comes into play. Furthermore, HEIs are creating a technologically oriented curriculum to introduce students to learning and innovation in the fields of STEM, Robotics, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

IV. HEIs are tying up with tech partners like Byju’s, Simplilearn, Edureka, and more to deliver state-of-the-art educational content. Not only does this help a student with the absorption of content in a better way, but also he is able to earn certifications that are globally valid. Consequently, helping him/her to gain placements with top-notch corporates. Players like Microsoft, Google, Adobe, and more are offering their certification courses to the students who are studying engineering and other streams that help students to be aware of the recent trends in the corporate making them future ready.

V. Not every school has the resources or the funds to take students on field trips connected to their studies. When this occurs in schools, the education of students suffers greatly. However, thanks to cutting-edge technology, students can virtually attend web seminars hosted by museums and other educational institutions through the internet. Students can communicate

with astronauts in space through NASA’s program.

VI. Many students choose distance education or education programs, often known as correspondence courses, at community colleges and universities located far away from their homes. Students receive the course document in the mail after registering for this kind of course and mail the assignments to their teachers at educational institutions to check their progress. Teaching faculties at LPU Distance Education use various innovative pedagogical tools during online as well as face-to-face sessions such as collaborative learning, case studies, real-world examples and projects, and related MOOCs to name a few. Apart from this, self-assessment activities, quick quizzes, and regular feedback sessions are conducted to ensure optimum learning for the students.